Last week’s Independence Day “America's Got Talent” edition was only a repackaged “Best of Auditions” special, but the July 9 Week 6 auditions brought the last fresh batch of talents for the judges to assess in Season 14. Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel were early and generous in giving their golden buzzers, and Cowell confessed that he was feeling emotional during this week's auditions. Gabrielle Union and Terry Crews were very emotional in granting golden buzzers, too.

Julianne Hough has been the most guarded of the panel in giving gold, but this week talent and emotion combined to compel the dancing champion to press the coveted button. Showers of golden confetti fell down upon a 12-year-old boy who dreams of singing on Broadway. More talents proved themselves to be worthy and real, and ready for “America's Got Talent” approval.

Just the right time

On any other day, Japanese tambourine player, Gonzo, might have gotten laughed right off the stage with straight red X’s on “America's Got Talent.” This night, however, the stars aligned perfectly for the silliness of his steps, sneakers, and his daring to even play his face.

Gabrielle Union couldn't get over how “you played your face off,” and she, Howie Mandel, and Julianne Hough were enough to move Gonzo forward in the competition. Simon said only: “I can't believe that," and Julianne couldn't get enough of the sneakers.

The moment was right for the 47-year-old singer, Olivia Calderon, too. From the stage, she explained how she put her dream of singing on hold, partly to help her mother care for her father, and had spent 21 years as a detention officer in Arizona.

Her touching rendition, all in Spanish, of “My Way” (“Mi Manera”) was utterly captivating and pure. Howie Mandel told Olivia that her performance was “not my cup of tea,” but the rest of the panel was solidly behind her. Julianne assured that she made the song “yours.” Gabrielle Union emotionally conversed with her in Spanish, heart-to-heart. Simon Cowell loved “the drama” in the performance, so Olivia’s dream continues on “America's Got Talent.”

One passionate couple who attempted to turn a single kiss into a full acrobatic performance didn't pull off impressing the judges enough.

Howie Mandel teased that “If they start with this, what's gonna come next?”

Another pair, however, Duo MainTenanT, added power, grace, and artistry to passion. Their performance was one of the most dynamic ever from a strength and balance act. They are in the first roar from the crowd, and their incredible one-hand, full body lifts wowed the panel. Julianne Hough praised that they were “the best acrobatics” she had ever seen, and Gabrielle Union called them “seamless, beautiful, and powerful.” Simon Cowell rated the performance “a 10,” and Howie Mandel summed it as “perfect.” Expect this act to stay for several weeks.

Singer, RA’ED, is proud of his heritage and his abilities, unfortunately, singing was not one of his “deep” attributes, despite his gold, glitzy costume. “We were rooting for you,” Gabrielle Union reminded the performer, but this was not his moment.

Something different

The female Argentinian dance group, Revolution Queens, moved the crowd and the judges to high emotion with their statement on female empowerment through the traditional dance of Malambo.

The dance style is usually only performed by men, and the energy of this group spoke loudly on its own. “Wow, wow, wow!” Julianne Hough raved. Gabrielle Union was in tears, saying: “you were dancing for your lives.” Simon Cowell reminded that they got 7000 yeses as he gave his approval.

The Sentimentalists were another married couple with impressive psychic gifts, but they had to go an extra mile to impress Simon Cowell. The accuracy of naming images from the audience wasn't winning over the British judge, but when the guess of Lassie from Simon Cowell for a celebrity was correctly identified, the act squeaked through.

There was nothing squeaky at all about the beautiful tone and emotion in Swedish singer, Chris Klafford’s voice on the John Lennon anthem, “imagine.” The song has been performed millions of times, in millions of ways, yet Klafford made it sound completely unique and new. Standing ovations came for the performance, and the singer didn't try to hide his emotions, saying the feeling was “weird” and meant everything. Howie Mandel didn't mind that everyone felt the artist’s heart on his sleeve. Klafford has genuinely been living life the hard way, gigging as an artist. This “America's Got Talent” journey will transform his life.

More dreams come true

Believe it or not, Matthew Richardson is a self-trained performer on acrobatic hoops. The humble graphic designer stunned the audience and the esteemed judges with a flawless routine of speed and daring with a single silver hoop. No one has ever performed this way from the stage, not just the air, on “America's Got Talent,” and Richardson combined guts with grace in every move. Simon Cowell said he knew that a big chunk of the young man's life was missing, and Richardson described years of training, injuries, and commitment. Gabrielle Union offered that now was the time of going for his dream, and the panel was unanimous in granting yeses.

Simply being 65, blind, and a war veteran is no reason to give up on a dream. Robert Finley has led a life that is rooted in the blues he writes and sings. His passion for music was always there, but so were the needs of his family. Four years ago, glaucoma began to take his sight. He has almost no physical vision now but sees his dream in front of him.

His daughter walked him onto the “America's Got Talent” stage, and Finley tore into his original song, “Get It While You Can,” and quickly had everyone up dancing and clapping. Julianne Hough was groovin’ with Robert, and Howie Mandel affirmed that the singer deserved this dream. Simon Cowell felt this gentleman’s “good soul” as deeply as his gift. He easily can stay awhile.

Kara, with a K, is a comedienne from Texas. She was going for it all in her routine, with stories about weight loss, sliding into full splits, falling to the floor, and even pulling burgers and fries from her bosom to share with the judges, who had their hands open. She had the audience in stitches, even if some covered their children's eyes. Simon Cowell called her “the Dolly Parton of comedy,” but Dolly Parton would never get in the many “positions” of Kara. She earned love from the panel and will put her best foot, and maybe other parts of her, forward in coming weeks.

“America's Got Talent " has a habit of closing a show with more emotional fervor than any other programming in talent TV. 12-year-old Luke Islam was already a bundle of emotion before taking the stage. Still, the young man stated his dream of singing on Broadway, and within minutes, the singer was belting out “She Used to Be Mine” from Sara Bareilles’ “Waitress.”

It was as though time stood still for the young performer who poured everything into every note, and the emotion was definitely stirring Julianne Hough, who Luke named as his favorite judge due to the connection between dancing and Broadway-style performing. Howie Mandel praised Luke’s poise, noting that his dreams were coming true. Gabrielle Union said that Luke “killed it,” while Simon reminded that Luke will be singing for the best producers on Broadway.

Julianne Hough repaid Luke’s loyalty with a gesture of her own—her long-saved golden buzzer.

Hugs, tears, joy, and the confetti shower closed another night. Next week, celebrity guest judges start culling the talents and christening with their own golden buzzers.