Reports have begun surfacing that Disney is making a big move as 'star wars: The Rise of Skywalker,' is gearing up for release later this year. Digital Bits has reported that all nine films of the Star Wars saga will come in some sort of boxed Blu-Ray/4K UHD set. There are many signs pointing to this becoming a reality.

'The Rise of Skywalker' home release will be in 2020, the same year that 'The Empire Strikes Back' will be celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Disney has yet to release most of the Star Wars films in 4K. Disney has already confirmed that the original trilogy has been scanned from the original negatives and now 4K masters are ready to go. It's expected that the prequels will also be digitally restored. It's still unclear whether this box set would include the theatrical versions of the originals. Right now insiders believe they will not, but that could change in the future.

Disney has not publicly confirmed a 4K/UHD Star Wars box set

Fans will now just have to wait and see if this box set becomes a reality.

If it is, it could change the way fans are able to watch the franchise from the comfort of their own couch, something that will definitely be significant once 'The Rise of Skywalker' debuts.

With ideas being developed decades ago and during Episode VII, J.J. Abrams acknowledging the challenge of creating a complete structure for the final chapter. Abrams did say that the final chapter does not pick up right after the last film. Some time has passed.

This movie is being described as an adventure that the group of heroes goes on together. The dynamic between all of the characters is strong, and it's definitely going to be worth seeing onscreen.

Disney hoping to create the ultimate Star Wars collection set

It's surprising to see that hardly any Star Wars products have been delivered in 4K. It's possible this plan has been in the works for some time. Currently, the only Blu-ray versions of the original films are the special editions, which George Lucas released after adding additional modern special effects in almost every frame.

Disney has also begun combing through all of the Star Wars related archives, to find as much as possible to add to the set including features not seen before.

With a planned release for 2020, an official announcement is expected to come sometime sooner rather than later. True fans are hoping the box sets of the original films and are willing to wait as long as it takes to get the best-delivered box set. Fans will then be able to relive their childhood in 4K/UHD when they pick up the box set.

'The Rise of Skywalker' is set to premiere on December 20 of this year. Moviegoers will be able to say goodbye to their beloved characters as Abrams closes the book on the Skywalker saga.