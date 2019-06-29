Rocker Steven Adler was not trying to kill himself when he got stabbed. TMZ reported that a representative from the Guns N‘ Roses founding member said the stabbing incident that was reported earlier has been an accident. Describing the wound as minor and superficial, the rep, however, did not say what triggered the incident.

An earlier report E!News and other outlets said that Adler stabbed himself inside his Los Angeles home and was rushed to the hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the time, it was reported as a possible suicide attempt. Policemen and paramedics found the iconic drummer with a stab wound to his stomach. Although the wound was not serious, there's no report yet on whether the musician was already released from the hospital.

Fans’ messages

Fans took to social media wishing for Adler’s speedy recovery. Erin K tweeted that she was crying upon learning about the incident, “begging to the metal gods to not let him die!!!" Vinnie G wrote that he hopes the wound was not life-threatening while Serafina tweeted to send love to the musician, saying the drummer was a “true legend and a ray of sunshine.”

While he has been reportedly sober for several years, the musician has battled alcohol and drug addictions throughout his career.

Advertisement

Former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler has hospitalized after a self-inflicted by knife wound. TMZ and People are calling a possible suicide attempt, but officer Mike Lopez told to Variety that there was no crime and the incident was being treated as a medical emergency. pic.twitter.com/9CHTOqRuD0 — Music N Soul (@musicnsoulcom) June 29, 2019

Guns n’ Roses stint

The Guns – Adler, Axl Rose, Slash, Izzy Stradlin and Duff McKagan – rose to international fame following the 1987 release of “Appetite of Destruction,” which became one of the best-selling albums of all time with at least 30 million copies sold worldwide.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Celebrities

After the release of band’s second studio album, "G N’ R Lies" (another successful record that sold nearly 10 million copies worldwide), Adler was kicked out for his drug addiction although he already helped record "Civil War," a masterpiece that was part of the group’s next album, the critically-acclaimed “Use Your Illusion II.”

Adler hit back and filed a lawsuit against his former bandmates, alleging that they wanted him out of the band. In an out-of-court settlement, the drummer received $2,250,000 in back-payment. He also got 15 percent of the royalties for songs he recorded with the group before his dismissal.

Substance addiction

The controversial Adler, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 with other Guns members, continued to struggle with alcohol and drug abuse. In 1996, he nearly died when he suffered a stroke and was comatose after taking a cocktail of heroin and cocaine. The incident paralyzed the left side of his face and impeded his speech.

His battle for sobriety landed him a role on reality television's Celebrity Rehab With Dr.

Advertisement

Drew and Sober House. Following his departure from G N’ R, Adler continued making music. His “Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses – Live in the Vault!" has scheduled a series of performances across the U.S. starting in Las Vegas on July 12.