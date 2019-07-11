A medical problem that likely resulted from an arthritic knee or a spider bite forced golfer John Daly to skip this month’s British Open. The R&A announced Daly will not be playing at the 2019 Open Championship "due to a medical condition," the Associated Press reported.

This development comes days after the R&A rejected Daly’s request to use a cart during the tournament. While expressing sympathy with the two-time major winner over his condition, it said walking is always an essential part of the event and is central to the game’s tradition.

Knee arthritis

Aside from being diagnosed as diabetic, the 1995 British Open winner has been battling arthritis in his knee.

He was allowed – after submitting the required medical information – by the PGA Championship to use cart following his request under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Spider bite

While vacationing in England last week, the 53-year-old Daly said he was bitten by a spider, describing the incident in a Twitter post as "My life chapter 84k." The golfer was admitted on Friday to Uniontown Hospital in Pennsylvania for a surgery to remove a serious abdominal infection.

The Agence France Presse (AFP) reported that Daly initially wanted to play at the Open "through the pain" despite R&A’s denial of his request for a cart. But he had a change of heart, leading organizers to replace him with fellow American Kevin Streelman.

Disappointed

Daly, upon learning the news, took to Twitter to express his disappointment over the rejection of his request to use a cart at the 2019 Open Championship, saying all should be afforded the right to compete.

Although he does not agree with the ruling, he said the R&A has good intentions when it made the decision. However, he said he was disappointed that the R&A does not see it the same way the PGA of America and PGA Tour see it.

Woods, Faldo disagreed

Despite being allowed to use cart at the PGA Championship, many of Daly’s colleagues in the game have disagreed.

Former world number one Tiger Woods, owner of 15 majors, was unimpressed about the idea of Daly driving around during tournament.

Woods said he even mimicked walking with a broken leg when asked about the decision to let Daly use a cart to play at the PGA Championship.

Nick Faldo also questioned the decision to allow Daly to ride a cart at the PGA Championship.

Englishman Faldo, a six-time major champion, said walking is an integral part of the game during a conference call to promote CBS’s coverage of the event.

Daly, a native of Carmichael, California but is now residing in Dardanelle, Arkansas, won his first major at the PGA Championship in 1991, four years after turning professional.

He won his second major at the British Open four years later.