Sarah Ferguson finally answered the rumors surrounding her relationship with Prince Andrew. Since the two divorced in 1996, the former couple remains amicable and are also often seen with each other.

There are rumors they are about to remarry since Sarah returned to the royal circle when she attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding last year. Are they back together or the rumors are just mere speculations?

The real deal between the exes

In an interview with Hello!

Magazine, Sarah revealed that she and Prince Andrew are “bigger than friends.” The two have been working together as co-parents to daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, so they continue to have a good relationship.

"We work in unity and Andrew and I are focused on being good parents together,” Sarah, who is also called Fergie said. “We are bigger than friends.”

The Duchess of York continued to say she and Prince Andrew learn from each other and support one another.

They also both understand that their bond is about “communication, compromise, and compassion.”

Alleged ‘friends with benefits’ relationship

New Idea reported that prominent journalist Dan Wootton recently claimed that Sarah and Prince Andrew are in a stage of a relationship called “friends with benefits.” Although the Duke of York’s father, Prince Philip, disapproved of their relationship before, things are now calmer.

They also reportedly have settled down and continue their romance that may end up in remarrying. Princes Philip is said to be fine now with Sarah and his son’s romance that he doesn’t care about and never even bothered about.

Ex-couple only good friends

Although there are rumors that Sarah and Prince Andrew are about to remarry, Fergie’s spokesperson told People nothing has changed between them since they got separated. They only continue to be good friends. The ex-couple stays committed parents to their children. The palace even notes that their family has been very private since the beginning of the separation.

Before they got married, Sarah and Prince Andrew belonged in the same social circles.

Their fathers, Prince Philip and Major Ronald Ferguson, played polo together. However, they had a whirlwind romance. The two started dating in 1985. After a year, Prince Andrew announced their engagement. They got married in July 1986 at Westminster Abbey in London and appeared on Buckingham Palace’s balcony for their first public kiss as husband and wife.

Queen Elizabeth granted them the title Duke and Duchess of York upon marriage. In August 1988, Sarah and Prince Andrew welcomed their first child, Princess Beatrice.

After 19 months, she gave birth to Princess Eugenie in March 1990. However, things went sour, and they announced their separation in March 1992. Sarah and Prince Andrew officially got divorced in 1996.