Hang on tight because the "Trolls World Tour" movie and single will have you jamming, singing and dancing. The newest soundtrack released February 26, 2020, titled "The Other Side" features pop star Justin Timberlake and neo-soul singer SZA.

The animated sequel, "Trolls World Tour," is set to release on April 17, 2020, by Universal Pictures. The latest project caps off the successful release of its predecessor the movie Trolls.

The song itself is a mixture of influences, genres, and beats. However, from the likes of Timberlake, it definitely departs from his previous album "Man of the Woods."

Can Rock Trolls stop the feeling?! 😱😱😱 Watch the new trailer for #TrollsWorldTour, in theaters everywhere April 17! pic.twitter.com/Ebb33DOGce — DreamWorks Trolls (@Trolls) November 14, 2019

According to USA Today, the single is channeling influences from Michael and Janet Jackson's song "Scream." The song was the lead single for Michael's ninth studio album released in 1995.

Moreover, the video blends similarities to Missy Elliot's "The Rain", and TLC's "No Scrubs" successful video. Whatever the feeling or vibe you get from the song it is very funky.

Insight into the 'Trolls World Tour' soundtrack 'The Other Side'

Timberlake alongside his partner in crime, Solána Imani Rowe (professionally known as SZA), is having a déjà vu moment. Meaning, with the musical beat and melody he has definitely got a "Can't Stop the Feeling" hit song.

How does the video start? Well, it shows SZA in silver and glitter bodysuit crouched next to Timberlake who wears a black ensemble or black blazer for most of the video with few wardrobe changes.

Then, you see Timberlake stand on his toes, which is all reminiscing of a Jackson move.

Throughout the video, you see a combination of dance moves that include SZA doing a headstand. In addition, you watch body rolls, booty bumps, and backflips. Basically - a lot of dancing and body shaking.

As reported by Rolling Stone, this hit single from the Trolls World Tour pays homage to Hype Williams: Specifically, the types of videos made back in the 1990s.

"The Other Side" was recorded with a fisheye lens effect and many of the elements found in the video are supposed to remind us of different eras.

Reactions from Timberlake and SZA collaborating on the song

After the success of "Can't Stop the Feeling," Timberlake was on a mission to set the bar even higher. After the release of "Man of the Woods," the fans, along with critics, were left with a different impression because of the songs, lyrics, and musical choices he made for this album.

SZA released in her statement that she was thrilled to be invited and to be able to participate with Justin. She described the creative process of working with Timberlake was filled with lots of excitement. You can find lots of energy in the song and video.

Coincidentally, Timberlake said he had fun with the writing process and doing the production on the project. For him, it was important to bring together different creatives from many different disciplines and genres. This was very rewarding for Timberlake.

Takeaways and conclusions

Timberlake and SZA along with the rest of the cast have a lot on their plates.

Trying to top the success of the previous film with the "Trolls World Tour" will be determined by viewers and critics alike.

The list of collaborations for the film's soundtrack includes an impressive list of artists like Anderson Paak, Mary J. Blige, George Clinton, Dierks Bentley, Kelly Clarkson, etc.