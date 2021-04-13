After the tragic death of George Floyd a year ago, Minnesota is once again at the epicenter of a new police shooting. The Brooklyn Center Police Chief, Tim Gannon, on April 12th during a press conference described the shooting of Daunte Wright as an "accidental discharge."

Gannon added the arrest of Wright was due to an outstanding warrant. The event has ignited clashes between police officers and protesters.

The body camera footage released showed three officers approaching the sedan parked on the shoulder. Moments later, the video shows the officer, by the driver's side, ready to put the handcuffs and Wright attempts to flee.

The officer warned "I'll tase you! I'll tase you!" The office repeated the word taser three consecutive times, which led to drawing her weapon and unloading a single gun shot.

Approximately 24 hours later, crowds gathered outside Brooklyn Center police station. All of this spontaneously transpired in spite of Governor Tim Walz's issued a curfew from Monday until Tuesday at 6:00 a.m.

We will not allow anyone to exploit the tragedy of Daunte Wright’s death.



By helping distinguish peaceful protestors from those who wish to perpetuate violence, a Metro-area curfew will be in place tonight beginning at 7pm. This is a preventative step to keep our cities safe. pic.twitter.com/Ixb2Qh5TIp — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 13, 2021

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension placed on administrative leave

Minnesota is back in the national spotlight.

This latest shooting involving the Minnesota police officer adds more tension and attention with the Floyd trial currently taking place.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the officer. According to the daily newspaper, Star Tribune, the name of the officer is Kimberly A. Potter (48-years-old). Potter has served for 26 years.

The Washington Attorney, Pete Orput, promised there will be a throughout yet expedited review of this case. In addition, the hope is this office will have criminal charges drafted by no later than Tuesday or Wednesday.

Autopsy, background information into Mr. Wright's arrest and warrant search

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the autopsy report on Sunday.

The analysis corroborated that he was shot in the chest and died at 2:18 p.m. The manner of death is a homicide.

As reported by the New York Times, the reason for the traffic stop was an expired registration. Abigail Cerra, Minneapolis civil Rights lawyer, quoted in the article said it was very questionable to make these sorts of traffic stops at a time like this (pandemic).

What were the charges against Wright? He was facing two misdemeanor charges after Minneapolis police claimed he carried a pistol without a permit. This resulted in running away from law enforcement last June.

The Tweet below includes details on the misdemeanor followed by a missed court hearing.

My version:



Daunte was convicted of a victimless crime. His punishment was to pay money. A cop stopped him to extract more money but realized he already owed money, which is a crime. While attempting to electrocute him & arrest him for owing money, she shot him



That’s the story https://t.co/G9Faa1RLen — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) April 13, 2021

Brooklyn Center Mayor, Mike Elliott, implored the city to remain calm and promised that an investigation would be conducted.

Live on @MSNBC:



Authorities provide update on deadly shooting in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. https://t.co/RdYLvfum24 pic.twitter.com/SA5Z2eFX7B — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 12, 2021

NEW: Hennepin County Medical Examiner releases autopsy report for #DaunteWright, who died at 2:18 PM Sunday afternoon after a Brooklyn Center Police Officer’s fatal shot.



“This individual died of a gunshot wound of the chest and manner of death is homicide.” #NBCNews pic.twitter.com/IcKOOxNaF7 — Morgan Chesky (@BreakingChesky) April 12, 2021

Elliot emphasized that this tragic event happened at the worse time. He also mentioned the rest of the country and the world is watching our community.

BREAKING: The MN BCA has identified Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran with BCPD, as the officer who fatally shot #DaunteWright. | https://t.co/tneORXGavs pic.twitter.com/hrNQ5nEhNx — WCCO - CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) April 13, 2021

Misinformation and misleading claims circulate one in connection to traffic stop

In the era of social media, all points are view and Viral Stories are welcome. Are they really? For instance, the post embedded below showed Walter Masterson explain Wright was pulled over because they sent the notice of his hearing to the incorrect address. Consequently, this confusion with the wrong address information led to his death.

Breaking news about DAUNTE WRIGHT and the tragic reason he had a warrant. pic.twitter.com/8LIrGqkrBy — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) April 13, 2021

Moments before Wright's shooting, a CNN report explained he had contacted his mother about getting pulled over because of hanging air fresheners from the rearview mirror.

This is one narrative floating extensively online and creating an alternative point-of-view as to why he was shot.

As mentioned above, the missed court hearing is another reason what led up to the traffic stop.

Takeaways

The cultural stereotype that Minnesota is "nice" will need a makeover and rephrasing. Why? You have the highly publicized Floyd trial and now the Wright police shooting.

Police brutality is an ongoing problem and this is not an isolated incident. This adds more tension at a time when the United States is still dealing with the pandemic and trying to recover from multiple crisis.

More needs to be done with gun violence and police brutality. More bold action, community involvement and courageous conversations need to happen to move this systematic problem in a positive direction.