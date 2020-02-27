Why is witchcraft suddenly so popular? In case you haven't noticed, there appear to be way more people interested in this alternative spiritual concept than ever before. The Wild Hunt reports that in the past week alone, more than a dozen stories about witchery have popped up in online news results. That's a fairly substantial increase, meaning that people are definitely taking notice!

Political disenfranchisement may be a factor

The rise of witchcraft could be fueled by disdain for the current political climate, worldwide.

With Brexit, the election of Donald Trump, and other atrocities across the planet, it's easy to see how people can feel driven to seeking out more hands-on solutions.

In particular, when Donald Trump was elected President of the United States, a magical resistance jumped to action. Witches from across the planet have united against the POTUS, and have been widely publicized. There is even a Facebook group called "Bind Trump," which has more than 5,000 members.

When Brett Kavanaugh was put in place as a Supreme Court Justice, this only fueled more magical resistance.

The concept of hexing rapists and casting spells against the patriarchy increased with fervor during this politically charged event. The iMedusa blog even shared a viral spell on how to curse rapists.

Wicca isn't the only witchcraft belief

With the rise of witchery and Viral Stories surrounding the concept, it's becoming more apparent that more and more witches are leaving organized religion altogether.

That also includes Wicca, a contemporary religion that incorporates witchcraft as part of its structure.

In a recent Patheos article titled "Your Witchcraft Practice is Valid," the writer illustrates a problem with "gatekeeping" in the witchcraft world in regard to personal beliefs. Like many witches, the writer affirms that Wicca isn't the sole witchcraft belief and that every path is personal. You see, witchcraft itself is nothing more than a practice.

There is nothing about the practice itself that has anything to do with worship of deities or the following of archaic beliefs. To many new-era witches, these constraints are just as toxic as any other mainstream religion that comes with rules, dogma, and unbelievable stories.

It's (mostly) safe to be a witch now

In more historical times, being called a witch was an indelible mark that oftentimes led to imprisonment and violent executions. The notorious Salem Witch Trials and other tragic events led to secrecy among practitioners of occult traditions, while Christianity and other mainstream beliefs sought to demonize the practices.

In modern times, in most civilized countries, it is totally safe to be considered a witch (with the exception of being shunned by religious family members and friends). There are exceptions, however. In parts of Africa, men, women and children are still executed under accusations of witchcraft.