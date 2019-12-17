2019 has been an amazing year for the streaming giant Netflix. This year they released 371 original Movies and TV shows, surpassing the total released in 2005 by the entire industry. Netflix started in 2007. It's popularity grew with the release of original content. The streaming service's first original Netflix series was political drama "House of Cards," in 2013. Netflix later released "Hemlock Grove," and "Orange Is the New Black," which also drew more viewers to the streaming service.

As its originals gained views, Netflix began releasing comedies including "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Grace and Frankie," and "Master of None." All were released in 2015.

Marvel series "Daredevil," and "Jessica Jones," were also released in 2015. From there, Netflix opened the floodgates and released more original content each year.

Streaming services like Netflix dominating the TV industry

Streaming services have taken center stage within the TV industry for the past decade. More and more people are turning away from live tv and even recorded TV on their DVRs. Instead, people are turning to shows they can watch on their own time on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon, Prime, Hulu and now Disney Plus.

The industry is going farther into streaming for the next decade. Streaming services including Netflix dominated the 2020 Golden Globe nominations. For the first time in history, the Golden Globe Awards have completely excluded broadcast TV programs from its nominations.

According to Variety, Insight provided data that showed Netflix has released more original content than ever before in 2019 including "The Irishman," "Marriage Story," and "The Politician." Netflix has released more content in 2019 than the entire TV industry as a whole prior to 2006. In 2005, the TV networks only released 292 shows.

Streaming wars heating up as more options becoming available

While Netflix has dominated the streaming industry for the last 10 years, other streaming services are fighting to be the top provider. Screenrant reports that Disney+ just recently launched and now subscribers are spending more time watching content on Disney+ than Netflix. Apple TV also entered the streaming wars and released its original show "The Morning Show."

Netflix is already losing shows including "The Office," and "Friends," as NBC gears up to release their planned streaming service Peacock. Netflix was reported to lose nearly 4 million subscribers, because of the cost. Netflix is expected to fight back by offering even more original shows and movies in 2020.

Netflix has offered opportunities for those within the TV industry. As they make room for more original content, the more writer scripts are being bought and roles are being made available. Writers are also able to pitch their shows that are too controversial for broadcast TV. If Netflix really wants to keep its subscribers, they may need to focus more on quality over quantity.