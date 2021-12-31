It was a strange sight when wildfires raged in Colorado during December. At that time, snow usually covers the ground. Firefighters were trying to preserve homes in the line of the fast-moving wildfire. It was a shock for the state. Labeled as the Marshall Fire, it resulted from some spark caused by the uprooting of power lines. This happened when high-velocity winds of over 100mph struck the area just south of Boulder. The fires made Travel difficult with debris on the roads and smoke in the air. There were damages to infrastructure and consequent disturbance in normal activities.

Restoring normalcy would take time, and the people have to live with the problems.

Daily Mail UK says officials confirmed the loss of many homes. It made this fire the most devastating destruction of property in the state's history. There was another fire north of Boulder, but it did not burn any structures. These are unseasonal fires. The state of Colorado had unusually high levels of rain during spring. However, since April, it was in the grip of drought. The total amount of rainfall it received in the five months was inadequate. There was the growth of shrubs due to the rains, but when the dry spell began, these dried up and caught fire from the spark. Wildfires in Western parts of the United States have come to stay.

Mass evacuation due to the wildfires

In view of the spreading wildfires, the authorities evacuated people from around the towns of Superior and Louisville. It was a mass evacuation of thousands. Similar action was taken for portions of Westminster and areas around Rocky Mountain airport. Outbound flights from Denver airport halted due to the high-speed winds.

Daily Mail UK quotes Joe Pelle, sheriff of Boulder County, who said - "The conditions around the Marshall Fire are currently very volatile and unsafe." He mentioned the extent of the damage. In his opinion, the larger Marshall Fire had burnt more than 1,600 acres with the loss of more than 500 homes. There was no report of fatalities, missing people, or casualty reports.

Wildfires due to climate change are playing havoc with the world. Climate change is a major global issue, and world leaders meet regularly to discuss and evolve solutions.

Thousands of acres of land and hundreds of homes destroyed in wildfires

Some people suffered injuries and had to be hospitalized. Louisville is an old mining town. It boasts of the longest-running tavern in the state, and it remained unscathed. Advice to residents who were not in the evacuation area was to boil their water since the purification plants failed. Many people had to remain without power. Daily Mail UK adds that Jared Polis, the governor of Colorado, declared a state of emergency and said - "This is the kind of fire you can't fight." The state faced the Cameron Peak Fire of 2020 and the Black Forest Fire of 2013.

Both destroyed thousands of acres of land and hundreds of homes while in August, wildfires near the French Riviera forced tourists to seek safe locations.

Wind-driven wildfires forced thousands to flee

According to USA Today, wind-driven wildfires in Colorado blanketed the area in smoke and destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses near Denver. People had no other option but to flee from the region. The authorities gave evacuation orders. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle confirmed the loss of about 600 homes, a Target shopping complex, and a hotel. Burn victims were moved to hospitals for treatment. Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency. At a press conference, he said - "1,600 acres near a population center can be, and is in this case, absolutely devastating."