The air temperature recorded at a tidal gauge in Alaska hit 67 F. This is the highest December reading ever recorded in the 49th state of the United States. Such high temperatures accompanied by torrential rain are unusual for Alaska.

Rick Thoman, a scientist of the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy, called it "absurd." Different parts of the state recorded high temperatures of around 60F. Examples were 65F at the Kodiak airport and 62F at the Alaska Peninsula.

Reuters says the scientist lives in Fairbanks, and he says December is normally a dry month.

He explains that the air is usually frigid in interior parts of Alaska. It cannot hold much moisture. The moisture that does flow in has a fluffy powder-like texture. However, that is not happening.

In fact, recently, the snow that fell led to the caving of the roof of a grocery store. There was also torrential rainfall with difficulties in Travel due to the closure of major roads. Some regions faced power outages. Utqiagvik is a travel destination in Alaska where polar bears roam the city.

Roads in Alaska would become treacherous

The authorities have cautioned the public that it would be difficult to navigate on the roads. This would be because of the cement-like ice coating, and the conditions would remain treacherous for some more time.

Reuters adds that the weather in Alaska has changed over the past two decades.

This is evident from the blasts of warm and wet mid-winter weather. In the opinion of Rick Thoman, this is a sign of climate change. In his words - "This is exactly what we expect in a warming world." In the far north, rains in winter lead to problems for grazing animals, like caribou and musk oxen.

They have to struggle when ice prevents them from accessing their food sources. These could become more intense. A report of August 2020 mentions reducing the size of salmon species of Alaska – these are victims of climate change.

A warm spell in Alaska, the coldest state in the United States

According to Sky News, Alaska is the coldest state in the United States.

It is facing an unusually warm spell that broke temperature records. In some parts, it was 20F higher than ever. The daytime temperatures went past 60F in normally bitter cold areas with light, fluffy snow.

Incidentally, this year has seen records related to temperature and weather tumble. In December 2018, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake damaged the infrastructure. It has happened worldwide and signals the ill health of the world. The global community has to acknowledge this and take necessary corrective action.

December is usually a dry month in central Alaska

The weather in Alaska is becoming a matter of concern. Normally, December is a dry month in central Alaska. However, that appears to be changing.

The amount of snow that fell on Sunday resulted in the collapse of a roof in the remote area of Delta Junction. There was torrential rainfall after the heavy snowfall.

Power failure coupled with the closure of roads added to the problems. Sky News adds that the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities warned about the unsafe condition of the streets due to the formation of "cement"-like ice. It took to Twitter and said - "Ice is challenging to remove once it has bound to the road surface."

Even though temperatures are on the higher side in the northernmost state of the United States, those further south were experiencing heavy snow. People in the Pacific Northwest and the Sierra Nevada had to endure days of snow, ice, and unseasonable cold. These caused chaotic conditions on the roads, and many people had to seek refuge in emergency shelters.