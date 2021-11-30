Despite his modest performance in their 38-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady remains on top of the betting odds for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. According to Fox Sports, based on its FOX Bet's insights, the 44-year-old Brady is a +275 favorite to win his fourth MVP trophy. Against the Colts, Brady threw for just 226 yards and a touchdown with an interception, but he received a lot of help offensively from running back Leonard Fournette, who exploded for four touchdowns – three rushing and one receiving – in Indianapolis.

Brady is expected to solidify his lead as the Buccaneers take on division rival Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The veteran quarterback has an 8-0 record in the regular season against the Falcons, dating back to his days with the New England Patriots. In the playoffs, Brady’s lone win against the Falcons came in Super Bowl LI where he led the Patriots’ comeback from a 28-3 deficit en route to the Lombardi Trophy. The Buccaneers currently lead the NFC South with an 8-3 mark while the Falcons and Saints are tied for 2nd in the division at 5-6.

Josh Allen a far second

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a far second to Brady, holding +450 odds to win the MVP trophy. Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers is third with +700 odds.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is fourth at +800, followed by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott with +1000, Arizona Cardinals signal caller Kyler Murray (+1100), Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (+1600), Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (+1600) and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (+1600).

Buccaneers wait and see on their cornerbacks

The Buccaneers began the season with Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean, and Sean Murphy-Bunting as their three primary cornerbacks and Antoine Winfield and Jordan Whitehead as safeties. But the team’s secondary has suffered various injuries throughout this season, with Murphy-Bunting suffering a dislocated elbow in Week 1 against the Cowboys.

Three weeks later, Davis suffered a calf injury and hasn't played since. Jamel Dean returned against the Colts but suffered a shoulder injury. The Buccaneers signed veteran Richard Sherman but he’s still on injured reserve and not expected to play anytime soon. Murphy-Bunting, for his part, has played in the Buccaneers’ last two games – all victories – against the New York Giants and the Colts. On Monday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said there’s a chance that Davis could play against the Falcons. "He had a real good week of practice last week and we'll see how this [week] goes," Arians said.