In yet another incident of gun violence, a gunman shot four students in a high school in Michigan. The dead were teenagers. Apart from the dead, eight others suffered injuries. One of them was a teacher.

Police have identified the suspect as a 15-year-old boy who fired 15 to 20 shots. He used a semi-automatic handgun and did not have an accomplice. His motives are unclear. The tragedy happened in the town of Oxford and left the students traumatized. It is natural when they witness blood and wounded people around them. Oxford is located about 40 miles from Detroit.

The BBC describes the sequence of events as revealed by the police to the media. It seems the officials received 100 calls to 911 and arrived at the scene within minutes. The suspect was a second-year male student. He surrendered soon after the police came. There were no shots fired during the arrest, and the suspect was not injured. In April, an incident of gun violence took eight lives in Indianapolis.

Schools continue to be the target of gun violence

A police officer stationed at the school revealed that the suspect was in class before the shooting. He surrendered without any problems. The authorities evacuated the school and carried out a full check of the campus to ensure no additional victims.

Out of the injured, two were undergoing surgery, and the remaining six were in stable condition with gunshot wounds.

The BBC adds that during a news conference, officials said the suspect was "not co-operating." His parents had apparently advised him to remain silent. The police were searching his home and said he was not wearing body armor during the shooting.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

President Biden had announced executive measures after gun violence in Bryan left at least one dead.

Incidents of gun violence on the rise in the United States

A pro-gun control group reports that there is an upward trend in gun violence on US school grounds. There was a decline last year during Coronavirus lockdowns, but that was temporary.

The figures reveal 138 incidents of gunfire on school grounds so far in 2021.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer described the shooting as "horrific." The BBC goes on to say that officials are aware of how the gun came into the premises. They are not willing to share the details. It is interesting to note that a section of the students had an inkling of something about to happen. Some of them even skipped school.

President Joe Biden spoke about the incident during a visit to Minneapolis, Minnesota. He said - "My heart goes out to the families enduring the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one." Gun violence on the Fourth of July weekend killed more than 200.

An 'epidemic of gun violence across America

According to USA Today, there was yet another shooting at a school in America. It was in Michigan where a 15-year-old sophomore allegedly opened fire on the school premises. He killed three students and injured seven others apart from a teacher. Gun violence is spreading across the country, with at least 28 school shootings in 2021. The coronavirus pandemic had kept schools closed for much of 2020 and 2021. That might have interrupted the trend of school shootings over the last decade. In the opinion of experts, there is an increase in the number of gun violence.

The Gun Violence Archives maintains a record of mass shootings. They mention that the latest shooting is the 651st incident this year in which at least four people were shot, whether fatally or not.

Guns are easily available in America and can be dangerous when they fall into the wrong hands. Hence, there have to be strict background checks for those who purchase them. In July 2018, gun violence in Toronto killed two in a busy Greektown street, and the gunman died.