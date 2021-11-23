There is no letup in the arrival of migrants at the US border. They Travel from faraway places to reach the United States. This is the most favored destination for many of them and they join the caravans and walk hundreds of miles to reach the border. They move as families with their children and their intention is to make a new beginning in America, a land of opportunities. There are apprehensions in certain quarters that most of them have a criminal bent of mind. That is what prompted former President Donald Trump to think of building a US-Mexico border wall that would be impregnable.

He wanted to check the entry of illegal migrants. He even finalized prototypes of the wall and started the work but the new administration took a decision to shelve it.

Daily Mail UK mentions about the latest batch of 600 migrants who traveled in two tractor-trailers. Their plight was similar to sardines packed in cans. Police officers intercepted them while carrying out checks in southeastern Mexico. It happened in Ixhuatlán, Veracruz, soon after federal cops pulled over the truck drivers near a highway tollbooth. Some occupants of the vehicles fled from the scene. Mexico's National Institute of Migration said majority of them were from Guatemala. The remaining were a mix from countries like Honduras, Dominican Republic, Bangladesh, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Cuba, Ghana, Venezuela, Ecuador, India and Cameroon.

The US-Mexico border saw an unprecedented surge in the arrival of migrants.

The migrants include children, pregnant women and ill people

It was a huge lot of migrants from different corners of the world. They included children and women in need of medical care because many of them were pregnant. The authorities moved them to a National Institute of Migration station in Acayucan for processing and medical treatment.

The breakdown of the migrants was 455 male and 145 female. Daily Mail UK explains that majority of them usually enter Mexico and their destination is the United States. The reason is to escape poverty or violence in their homelands and make a fresh start. The issue of migrants is there in other parts of the world also and appears to be on the rise.

In November last year, Britain and France arrived at an agreement on migrants who cross the English Channel.

Some migrants pay smugglers for direct trips

There are caravans of migrants who are walking hundreds of miles to reach the U.S. border. They do not rely on human traffickers and ensure safety by their numbers. However, there have been instances when those who rely on smugglers pay a heavy price. In October 2019, a refrigerated lorry turned up in Essex containing dead bodies presumed to be migrants from Vietnam. The leaders of Mexico, the United States and Canada are aware of the challenges. They met in Washington recently to discuss immigration. It was at the North America Leaders´ Summit.

Increase in the number of death of migrants

According to CNN, the month of July witnessed the highest number of arrests at the border in two decades. US Customs and Border Protection confirms this. There have been arrests of more than 1 million migrants during the period October 2020 and June 2021. As a result, the Americans ran ads in the radio in Central America to try to deter people from migration. Incidentally, there is a spike in the number of deaths registered by the US Border Patrol in the 2021 fiscal year compared to 2020. Migration from Central American countries like Honduras is common. They have to face storms, violence, corruption, food insecurity, and a lack of economic opportunity. Survival instinct forces them to migrate.