Another tropical storm is on its way to Florida, Georgia and the Bahamas. There are warnings of potential floods and landslides that could disturb people's Travel plans in these zones. This would be especially true for those who intend to travel by road. Tropical Storm Fred is now a tropical depression, and rainfall will continue in its path. In the Dominican Republic, the storm left thousands of customers without power. The swollen rivers added to the miseries of the people.

Daily Mail says tropical storm Fred is the sixth of the Atlantic hurricane season.

It already crossed the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. It is now on its way toward Florida and could strike during the weekend. Authorities in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo cautioned the residents in low-lying areas to evacuate. This is because of the possibility of floods. Forecasters are unable to predict the behavior of storm Fred. However, when it does touch down in Florida, the wind speed would be around 45 mph. In June, tropical storm Claudette targeted the Gulf Coast.

Storm Fred was moving away from Haiti

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical storm Fred was moving away from Haiti. The Bahamas could experience wind speeds of around 35 to 40 mph. The heavy rainfall left Puerto Ricans without power.

In such cases, Renewable Energy plays an important role in dispelling the darkness. When Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico in 2017, Elon Musk extended a helping hand with solar power. This is a form of renewable energy. Daily Mail UK adds the authorities urged residents of Florida to maintain a watch over the storm as it moves toward the north.

The governor of Puerto Rico went in for the early closure of government agencies. Some gas stations had to down shutters when their stock of fuel touched rock bottom. Rainfall due to tropical storms Fred could be in the region of 3 to 5 inches over the Dominican Republic. It could increase up to 8 inches in some areas.

Heavy rainfall due to tropical storm Fred

According to CBS News, tropical storm Fred has lost its power and is now categorized as a "disorganized tropical depression." It could bring heavy rainfall to Florida within days. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says the track of Fred would take it across the southeastern Bahamas, parts of Cuba, and on to the Florida Keys and southern Florida. As a result, torrential rains and flash floods could disturb lives in south Florida. Obviously, these conditions would affect travel networks and isolate many localities. In July last year, tropical storm Elsa struck Florida after leaving Cuba.

Storm means floods, landslides, and losses

Any storm is a climatic disorder.

In recent times, climate change has come to play a significant role in the occurrence of storms, cyclones, typhoons, etcetera. These are destructive elements and leave behind a trail of losses in the form of lives and properties. They disrupt communication channels and, at times, lead to the evacuation of people. There are instances where infrastructures have taken a severe beating with electric poles uprooted or bridges damaged. The former means loss of power and adds to the worries. This is because electricity has become an integral part of today’s lifestyle. Restoring damaged infrastructures is a lengthy process and involves funds. CBS News adds that storm Fred could translate into 6 to 10 inches of rain along the Panhandle and inland.

These regions have to worry about issues related to flooding. It holds good for other areas like the Carolinas. In April 2019, Cyclone Kenneth was the second tropical storm to hit Mozambique, leaving 38 dead.