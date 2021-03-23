Research in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities continues. According to The Guardian, experts currently teach AI to write poems by introducing the machine to more than half a million verse rows. As a result, this allowed the AI to write a short poem itself, in which it created an obscure, new image of the "box of light that was a tree." It is nowadays the most real effort to teach AI how to write poetry.

The experts at the Poetry Archives aftеr checked this verse, concluded that of all the AI attempts to write something new, a work that has meaning, depth, spelling and grammar correct is the most faithful and literate.

Accomplished a year ago, The New Yorker raised the question of what would happen when machines learned to compose poesy and how it would affect our recognition of art. Initially, writing poetry was considered genuinely human, which is not inherent to machines' algorithmic thinking. After all, poetry touches the depths of people's souls, makes them laugh or cry, empathize or sympathize. Is artificial intelligence capable of creating such depth in a poem?

Nevertheless, the process of creating poems, the form of their presentation is similar to computational-algorithmic methods. There are specific rules by which works are composed. There are more similarities between programming and poetry than one might think. But whereas, for example, a child can learn to write poetry from scratch, even the most advanced technology, like neural networks, requires a lot of data to train it to become more accurate at this kind of task.

How did the AI start writing poetry?

This result was made possible by a specific algorithm. According to it, the AI was introduced to various poems and poems by different British writers. More than a hundred modern authors' names were selected as inspiration, such as Simon Armitage and Alice Oswald. The AI studied their writings. Then to the machine was given keywords.

It helped the AI operate the direction of the concept and generate short couplets of its own, based on the machine's conclusion of what poetry should look like and how to write it.

In the next step, experts from the Poetry Society and Scottish Poetry Library selected tens of thousands of verses that worked, and everything inappropriate was removed.

This process of filtering material for the AI continued for five months. Only after such careful work did the AI have its first success in writing verse.

Fragment of poetry

The Guardian published an illustration of rhyme created by AI:

"I close my eyes and try to remember what I was. He says it was an important and interesting day because I put in his hands one night the box of light that had been a tree."