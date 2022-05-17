On the night of May 14 in Turin, Italy, the grand final of the international song contest Eurovision 2022 was held, where the winner and the host country of Eurovision 2023 were known. After calculating the totals of the national jury and spectator votes, the winner of Eurovision 2022 became the representative from Ukraine - Kalush Orchestra - with the song "Stefania." It was reported on the official website of the international song contest.

According to The Guardian 66th Eurovision Song Contest 2022 was held in the Italian city of Turin in the Pala Olimpico arena.

Semifinals were held on May 10 and 12, while the grand final - was on May 14.

Forty countries represented the contestants. Armenia, which did not participate in the competition in 2021, and Montenegro, who has missed two competitions, returned to the competition. At the same time, Belarus was disqualified last year, and Russia was not allowed to participate in the contest for its invasion of Ukraine and did not participate in Eurovision 2022.

The 2022 final

The Eurovision 2022 final featured 25 contestants: the ten winners of the first semifinal, including representatives from Ukraine, the Kalush Orchestra, the ten winners of the second semifinal, and representatives from the contest's founding countries - Great Britain, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany.

Voting results of Eurovision 2022

The viewers from different European countries were almost unanimous in giving the maximum points to Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra received 192 points from the jury and the highest point from the audience - 439. It is a record for Ukrainian artists in the history of Eurovision! A maximum of 12 points were given to Ukraine by the jury of such countries as Poland, Lithuania, Romania, Latvia, and Moldova.

"Thank you to all the people who voted for us. I can't tell you how happy we are that we managed to do it. Glory to Ukraine!," - Oleg Psyuk, the lead singer of Kalush Orchestra, said from the stage of Eurovision after the victory. Voting was very dramatic, and it was not known who would win until the end.

What the song "Stefania" is about

The competition song about Stefania is considered a "soundtrack of war" on social networks. Users actively use it on Instagram and TikTok to show explosions and military action. Although, in fact, the composition is dedicated to the mother of Kalush Orchestra leader Stefania Psyuk.

Help Azovstal

After the Kalush Orchestra's performance in the finals, the band's frontman called from the stage to help Ukraine, Mariupol, and Azovstal right now. The rules of the contest prohibited political slogans. But fans asked Kalush Orchestra about it on social networks.

At the press conference, they were asked what the message meant. "This is big trouble in our country. More than a thousand people are being cordoned off on all sides.

They can't get out of Azovstal. What can we do? Spread the information to the whole world. If everyone turns to their governments, it can help," said Oleg Psyuk. The musician said that he did not fear disqualification after this statement.