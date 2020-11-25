President Donald Trump has finally accepted that the time has come to set in motion the process for a formal transition to enable President-elect Joe Biden to take over the reins. Trump directed the federal agency responsible for overseeing the handover and doing the needful concerning initial protocols. The General Services Administration GSA acknowledged Joe Biden as the "apparent winner." With this GSA announcement, Joe Biden will have access to all facilities to assume charge on 20 January. Relevant documents have undergone necessary changes. He could now proceed with the selection of the people he would like to have in his cabinet.

The nation faces many challenges, like controlling the pandemic and reviving the economy. GSA Administrator Emily Murphy revealed the availability of funds of $6.3m to the president-elect.

The BBC says Joe Biden would be the 46th US president. He would like to induct old colleagues who had been in the Obama administration. He dropped hints about foreign policy and national security. Joe Biden has in mind names like Antony Blinken, John Kerry, and Janet Yellen. They could be the secretary of state, climate envoy, and the first female US treasury secretary, respectively. Incidentally, Trump continues to harp on the unsubstantiated claims of corruption.

GSA administrator sent a letter to Joe Biden

GSA Administrator Emily Murphy is a nominee of President Donald Trump. She indicated about recent developments that involved legal challenges and certifications of election results. She also added that there was no pressure from the White House on the transition process's timing.

The BBC adds – in a letter to Joe Biden, she did mention about threats she received. Some of them were online. Others were over the phone or by mail. They were directed at her safety and the safety of those around her, including her family and staff. In the letter to Biden, she says - "Even in the face of thousands of threats, I have remained committed to upholding the law." Both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party had criticized her for delaying the transition process.

This is usually a routine step between the election and the inauguration.

America to have Joe Biden as the new leader

According to Sky News, president-elect Joe Biden is waiting to take over the reins in January. His message is America is back and ready to lead. That would mean sidestepping the "America first" policy of incumbent Donald Trump. Joe Biden is the 46th US president, and Kamala Harris, his deputy. They would probably focus on working with the allies of the United States. In his first interview after being confirmed as the next president, Joe Biden told a media outlet – "America is back - we're at the head of the table again. I've spoken with over 20 world leaders, and they are pleased and somewhat excited that America is going to reassert its role in the world and be a coalition builder."

Biden will have to tackle a different world

Joe Biden is set to take over charge of the United States on 20 January.

He would face a very different world that has changed since the era of Barack Obama. At the virtual Democratic National Convention, Biden promised to protect America. The country is severing links with the World Health Organization. It has withdrawn from the Paris climate accord and a nuclear deal of 2015 with Iran. Sky News adds Donald Trump had a soft corner for Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un and questioned the relevance of NATO. Issues of this nature left the allies of America in a dilemma. Biden has a tough task on hand to restore confidence at all levels. He confided to a section of the media – "This is not a third Obama term because we face a totally different world than we faced in the Obama-Biden administration.

President Trump has changed the landscape. It has become America first. It has been in America alone. We find ourselves in a position where our alliances have been frayed."