Coronavirus has robbed the 2020 US Presidential election of its shine. Joe Biden gave a speech accepting the nomination of the party at the Democratic National Convention but it was a virtual affair. The enthusiasm one normally associates with such a major national event was absent. Instead of crowds at the venue, the audience watched it on TV. Nielsen rating agency keeps track of viewership across all outlets but not of those who watched it via online platforms. Its estimate is 24.6 million primetime TV viewers. The figure is less than that of Hillary Clinton four years back. In her case, it was 28 million as reported by a news outlet.

Another factor in her favor was the fact that she was the first female presidential nominee of her party. Obviously, people were curious to know more about her thoughts and strategies. Of course, Donald Trump beat both of them. His viewership at the Republican National Convention in 2016 was 30.05 million.

Joe Biden’s acceptance speech cast him as the Connecter-in-Chief, our TV critic @poniewozik writes. Biden “offered not just to alleviate the country’s wrenching problems, but to feel them along with us.” https://t.co/Iq6nedQrNF — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 21, 2020

Daily Mail UK says the Democratic National Convention is over and they have had their say. Next week it will be the Republican National Convention and Donald Trump will take the stage to convince voters that they should re-elect him in November for another term in the White House.

He would like to overtake the viewership that Biden has. Recent polls show Trump is trailing Biden and the president has a feeling that television ratings are an indicator of measuring his popularity.

Joe Biden outlines his line of action

Joe Biden's campaign is pleased with his performance at the DNC.

Apart from the millions who watched it on TV, there were several times more who relied on websites and digital platforms. Viewers today have many options and it is difficult to make any prediction on how the people reacted. Daily Mail UK quotes Biden saying – “character is on the ballot.” He criticized the response of the Trump administration to the coronavirus crisis and presented himself as being on the side of goodness, empathy, and inclusivity.

He pledged – “Here and now, I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst.” In his opinion, the end of a dark chapter in America was in sight.

Tonight at the DNC:



Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers his acceptance speech. pic.twitter.com/1AxT8A98yF — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 20, 2020

Former vice-president Joe Biden faced family tragedies

According to The Guardian, the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination was the fulfillment of a dream for Joe Biden. He had served two terms as vice-president to Barack Obama and would now take on Donald Trump in the November election. However, there was no pomp and show with thousands of cheering fans.

It was a virtual affair because of the coronavirus. He made his acceptance speech in a silent room and it was transmitted via livestream. There was no one around to applause. Joe Biden has selected Kamala Harris as his running mate.

On a personal level, he had to go through some family tragedies. He won his first Senate race in 1972. Subsequently, he lost his first wife and one-year-old daughter in a car crash. Later, he lost his eldest son to brain cancer.

Joe Biden accepts the nomination

He described the 2020 election as a “battle for the soul of this nation.” Joe Biden was the frontrunner in the race, but in the early stages, he had to struggle in Iowa and New Hampshire. The Guardian adds that he made up lost ground in the South Carolina primary followed by the Super Tuesday performance in March.

Ultimately, it was a choice between him and Bernie Sanders. Bernie withdrew from the race in April in favor of Joe Biden who became the presumptive Democratic nominee. He has formally accepted the nomination. He said - “Our current president has failed in his most basic duty to the nation. He has failed to protect us. My fellow Americans, that is unforgivable. As president, I’ll make you a promise: I will protect America.”