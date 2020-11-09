Democrats are back in the White House as Joe Biden scripts a decisive win in the 2020 Presidential election. CNN reveals he currently holds a 279-214 margin in the Electoral College over Donald Trump. The former vice-president of Barack Obama is now the 46th president of the United States. He pledged to restore calm and truth. In a victory speech, he said – "I understand the disappointment tonight. I've lost a couple of times myself. But now, let's give each other a chance. This is the time to heal in America."

California Sen. Kamala Harris will be the vice president. She is his running mate, and she made history on several counts.

She becomes the first woman vice president apart from being a Black person of Asian descent. On the stage, she said - "While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities."

Obviously, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have to come up with ideas of a new look America. Biden was one among several Democrats in the fray; some were political veterans, and others were newcomers. Ultimately, the former vice-president won the official nomination. In September, Donald Trump and Joe Biden were in Minnesota as early voting began.

CNN says the supporters of Joe Biden wore facemasks and poured into the streets all over the country to celebrate the occasion.

He would be 78 at the end of this month and will distinguish from being the oldest president when he takes over in January. His entry would be when the country faces a major public health emergency in a century. He would also have to tackle issues like an economic slump, racism, police brutality, and climate change.

Barack Obama was all praises for Joe Biden

Former POTUS Barack Obama praised his former vice president sky high. Obama wants his countrymen to sink their political differences and give Biden a chance. He mentioned critical issues that plague the country like the ongoing pandemic, peril to the climate.

These fall in the category of extraordinary challenges that an incoming President has ever faced.

CNN quotes Obama saying - "give him a chance and lend him your support." By such a considerable margin, Biden's election means the people have preferred him to Donald Trump and want results. It will be up to his team to deliver. On top of the list would be the pandemic. In the opinion of health experts, by the time the president-elect is sworn in, America's death toll could be nearly 400,000. It was in October, Donald Trump and Joe Biden clashed in the first debate in Cleveland.

Joe Biden does not seek to divide but to unify

According to The BBC, while addressing his supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, Joe Biden said his policy was not to divide but to unify.

His vision is not red states and blue states, but only the United States. The president-elect won more than 74 million votes so far. It is a record for a US presidential candidate.

The result of the election makes Donald Trump the first one-term president since the 1990s. He received the news of his defeat while he was engaged in a game of golf. His campaign filed several lawsuits in different states complaining about rigging. However, election officials say there is no evidence to justify that.

On stage, Joe Biden wore a facemask

Joe Biden was evident in his mind when he said treating opponents as enemies would hamper progress. One of his priorities on taking over in January would be to tackle coronavirus.

He had criticized the Trump administration's response to the pandemic, and it featured in the campaign. The loss of thousands of lives is a matter of concern. The BBC goes on to add his running mate Kamala Harris was on the stage and introduced him. She is the first female, first black, and first Asian-American US vice-president-elect. It is a sign of changing times.