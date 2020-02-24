After the revelations of the election interference report, the United States (U.S) presidential election gets underway as the stakes are high. As the Democratic Party searches for a nominee the electoral process is far from over given the competitive primary. A recently published survey reveals different results based on the perception of the American public amid the 2020 election interference report.

The survey comes as a result of a New York Times report where U.S intelligence officials have confirmed attempts to interfere with the 2020 presidential election.

Specifically, the intelligence community has warned members of Congress that the country participating in these attempts is Russia. The report goes on to explain the interference is meant to boost the candidacy of 45th President Donald Trump.

Because of the allegations made around the 2020 election, the Pew compiled a wide range of facts about how Americans perceive Russia and Vladimir Putin.

What the Pew results reveal about the election interference report

According to the Pew report, one of the facts of this analysis was that seven in ten Americans or 72 percent say it is very or somewhat likely Russia or another foreign entity is trying to influence the 2020 November elections.

The views on the election interference report diverge by party line. For instance, 84 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents expect foreign meddling of the election. On the other hand, those who identified as Republicans and Republican-leaning just 59 percent expected foreign interference.

When it came down to those who perceive or see interference as likely the percentages were split by party line.

Exactly 82 percent of Democrats said it is a major problem whereas only 39 percent of Republicans agree with the urgency of this issue.

The views towards Russia are highly disfavorable

The percentage of Americans who have a positive outlook on Russia is at the lowest point. In fact, it is the lowest score in the last decade and just 18 percent have a favorable view. Last time Russia was perceived positively dates back to 2007 (44 percent held a favorable view of Russia).

Russia is aiding President Trump in the 2020 election, intelligence officials told lawmakers. Trump complained Democrats might exploit the news.https://t.co/Ej8lO5LJ9d — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 20, 2020

What is also striking from the results is 20 percent of the public in the U.S has confidence in Putin. Moreover, it is believed he will do what is right when it comes to world affairs.

Russia is helping Bernie Sanders's presidential campaign during the primaries

While the election interference report continues to garner attention, new evidence points to the Vermont senator. As reported by the Washington Post, U.S officials have contacted Sanders that Russia is attempting to boost his prospects of becoming the nominee for the Democratic Party.

Sanders has clinched a significant victory in the Nevada Caucuses and has momentum heading into the Super Tuesday. He has become the front runner among the candidates in the field.