Will authorities ever get to the bottom of what happened to Madeleine McCann? The latest update in this long-cold case has attracted viral attention -- as every update, in this case, tends to do. However, it doesn't look like detectives are finding any actual clues behind the child's disappearance.

British barmaid the center of attention

Detectives are interrogating a British barmaid, who allegedly dated a man of interest in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann. ABC News reports that 59-year-old Carol Hickman dated a man named Michael Jehle, a 51-year-old German, who has been described as a "friendly hippy." Somehow, detectives believe the man to be a person of interest in Maddie's disappearance.

Hickman, who works at a bar not far from where the little girl vanished, says that she ended her relationship with Jehle before the girl's disappearance. She also told authorities that she doesn't believe her ex-lover would be responsible for any such crime as kidnapping.

Barmaid 'amazed' that she was questioned

The woman told the media that she was "collared" by police, and questioned extensively regarding her knowledge of Madeleine McCann's case, and anything she knows about her former boyfriend Michael Jehle.

She has expressed shock at being involved in this ongoing case, which doesn't appear to have an end in sight.

Metro News reports that Mr. Jehle currently lives in Portugal, about 20 miles from where Madeleine vanished in Praia da Luz. He is just one of a seemingly endless list of persons of interest who have never been successfully connected to the child's disappearance.

Will Madeleine McCann ever be found?

Madeleine will be a teenager if she's still alive, waiting to be found by her parents and authorities. She disappeared over 12 years ago when she was just a toddler. This case has come with a ton of evidence -- most of which seem to implicate her own parents as being responsible for her disappearance. Former detective Goncalo Amaral, who led the initial investigation into Maddie's disappearance, strongly believes that her mother and father covered up her death and staged an abduction.

Numerous books have been written on this case that echoes his sentiment.

Meanwhile, the parents of Madeleine McCann insist that their daughter was kidnapped on that fateful night in 2007. They continue to make public appeals to help find the child and have kept up the appearance of being mournful parents. Nonetheless, Madeleine hasn't been found and detectives have never been able to pin her disappearance on any persons of interest. Will she ever be found, or will there ever be closure in her case? Only time will tell, and more than a decade has already passed without answers.