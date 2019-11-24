Tight end Rob Gronkowski caught the New England Patriots by surprise when he announced his retirement in the offseason. However, many believed that Gronkowski’s decision to leave football might change if veteran quarterback Tom Brady calls him and ask him to help the Patriots’ push towards a seventh Super Bowl title. While Brady recently declared that the Patriots will roll with their current lineup, many are convinced that the 42-year-old quarterback will eventually make the call to Gronkowski.

However, Gronkowski told “FOX NFL Sunday” that while Brady talked to him over the phone several times, their discussion was not about returning to football. “No, no. It hasn’t happened,” said Gronkowski, who’s busy with his CBD oil business and an NFL analyst for Fox Sports. “No, I’ve talked to him a few times, but he’s happy and I’m happy so it’s great,” added Gronkowski. Recently, the tight end left Patriots fans disappointed with his “big announcement” last Tuesday.

Many expected that Gronkowski’s announcement was his return to the Patriots, but it was actually about a beach party that he’s hosting in Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV.

Gronkowski still open to NFL return

In an interview with Mike Reiss of ESPN following his announcement, Gronkowski said he’s not closing his door to a possible return to the NFL one day, but he has no plan of returning to the Patriots this season.

The All-Pro tight end also declared that he has kept himself in shape for a possible return. Gronkowski’s interview with Reiss confirmed his earlier statement to John Kryk of the Toronto Sun that returning this season is not part of his plan. The Patriots only have until Nov. 30 to activate Gronkowski to the 53-man roster by Nov. 30 for him to be eligible to play for the postseason. Earlier, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Patriots CEO Robert Kraft wanted Gronkowski to return in November, December or in the playoffs and help the team wins its seventh Super Bowl trophy.

Belichick thankful for spot in NFL's All-Time Team

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick expressed gratitude after he was included as one of the 10 head coaches on the NFL's All-Time Team. According to Belichick, it was a huge honor to be mentioned alongside his idol, legendary Cleveland Browns head coach Paul Brown. "It's an incredible honor. It's incredibly flattering. "Those coaches were all my idols,” said Belichick, who recently achieved a milestone with his 300th win as head coach.

“It's really an honor to all the people I work with and am able to coach,” said Belichick. The veteran head coach won eight Super Bowl rings – six with the Patriots and two as a defensive coordinator for the New York Giants. The rest of the 10 coaches will be announced soon.