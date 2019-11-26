More than a year after being imprisoned for sexual assaulting Andrea Constand, stand-up comedian and actor, Bill Cosby, who has been sentenced to three to ten years, has granted his first interview.

The 82-year-old maintained his stance in the interview, claiming that he was innocent; his trial was a "set up," and the jurors were "imposters." He disclosed this right from Phoenix, his Pennysylvania correctional center, situated outside Philadelphia. Cosby is expected to serve his entire sentence.

Bill Cosby unbothered by hearsays

Speaking to the National Newspaper Publishers Association's BlackPressUSA.com, he revealed that he had eight years and nine months left in prison. He said that he was there at the time of the incidents and wasn't bothered about what group of people talk about, especially from hearsays.

Citing an incident that had a selected jury that had an alternate juror claiming to overhear a seated juror state his guilt, Cosby and the legal team lost out of their appeal because the judge didn't get enough evidence to support their claims. Cosby concluded that it was a clear case of what attorneys referred to as payoff.

He links prison sentence to racism

He has linked his sentence to racial injustice on his path. In the interview, he blamed racists and not the convictions or accusations of sexual assault on 60 women, for removal of 'The Cosby Show [VIDEO]' from the airwaves. He stated that while the Cosby Show was up and running, other networks were misrepresenting it with bad publicity.

He stated that he knew what they have done to his people.

He believed that regardless of his predicament, his people still saw him as a good person. He went to give examples of many heroes such as Kenneth Clark, Dorothy Height, John Henrik Clarke, who, even though were victims of rejection of their people, stayed strong. Before now, Cosby had compared himself to the likes of Martin Luther King Jr., Gandhi, and Nelson Mandela.

Apparently, Cosby is receiving preferential treatment due to his age and sight problems while in prison.

He has been placed in a small cell he calls "penthouse'.

Bill Cosby was convicted of three counts of sexual assault that included drugging his victims in April 2008. A Temple University employee, Constand, was also victimized in 2004. In September 2018, Cosby was sentenced to three to ten years imprisonment. The judge regarded the TV star as a “sexually violent predator.” Immediately, he was taken into custody.

Bill Cosby broke the internet as the first major celebrity trial of the #MeToo movement. It was also the first to result in a conviction. Instantly, he became disgraced. This was after the comedian, Hannibal Buress, uncovered multiple sexual assault allegations against in 2014 ever since more than 60 women accused him of sexual assault.