.

27-year-old professional boxer Patrick Day has passed away. This is coming four days after sustaining a brain injury in in a bout with boxer Charles Conwell. According to CNN Sports, he went was knocked out in the 10th round of the championship bout in Chicago, on Saturday, October 12.

Boxer's promoter, Lou DiBella confirms his death

His promoter, Lou DiBella, confirmed the boxer’s death on Wednesday.

According to DiBella, family, close friends, and members of his boxing team surrounded Patrick Day on his deathbed. In a statement, DiBella said that Day was a good son, brother, and friend to all. He also added that he was a kind and generous fellow.

Patrick Day- the favorite local champion

Patrick Day laid on a stretcher after the fight on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk’s heavyweight victory over Chazz Witherspoon in the United States.

The gallant boxer won 17 of his 22 fights which included four defeats and one draw. He remained a favorite local champion, dominating the DiBella’s Broadway Boxing circuit in New York and the Northeast. At some point, when he decided to take his career to the next level, he lost to Alantez Fox narrowly in their Showtime-televised clash.

He also engaged in a bout that saw his final in-ring victory in a clear points win over then-unbeaten Ismael Iliev, this past February.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. General Hospital

Patrick Day witnessed other setbacks in his career. He also lost to Carlos Adames in June in a 10-round defeat. Still, Patrick Day refused to accept defeat. He returned to the ring to give another face-off to his opponent. This led to another fight with Conwell, an undefeated upcoming junior middleweight prospect from Cleveland, Ohio.

Their bout, scheduled for October 5 in New York City, was postponed one week later.

On the under-card of a DAZN telecast in Chicago, Oleksandr Usyk’s topped the stoppage win over Chazz Witherspoon which was his heavyweight debut. Whereas Conwell recorded knockdowns in rounds four, eight and ten. The last of the three caused Patrick Day’s head to hit the canvas.

Laying unconscious for several minutes, Patrick Day attracted prompt medical attention. He was later strapped to a gurney and taken to the hospital.

This fight, which was the first-ever broadcast of seven showcased live on DAZN, proceeded with a somber tone before the end.

Patrick Day, who was the youngest of four sons, is from Haitian origin. His dad was a medical doctor while his mum worked as a translator for the United Nations. In the course of his professional boxing career, he bagged an associate degree in Nutrition from Nassau Community College.