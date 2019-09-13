At least 50 people died after hurricane dorian struck The Bahamas and hundreds were not traceable, presumed to be missing. Concerned officials have revised this figure from 2,500 to 1,300. A spokesperson for the National Emergency Management Agency confirmed this revision. However, there are fears that the casualty figures could rise. This will depend on what the search and rescue crews discover after checking out the ruins.

The archipelago had never faced a storm of this magnitude and the residents are trying to come to terms with reality.

CNN says officials want the people to submit names of missing persons. They can use different communication channels that have been opened in order to maintain the register of missing persons. Dorian was a Category 5 storm and the strongest ever to make landfall in the Bahamas. In the northern islands, nearly 70,000 people have suffered tremendous losses.

Teams are arranging for humanitarian aid and are assessing the extent of the damage. This will be a major exercise because, for many, it will amount to a rebuilding of lives. Probably in new surroundings.

In the Bahamas, the death toll from Hurricane Dorian could grow dramatically. The government said yesterday an estimated 2,500 people are listed as missing. Names are still being checked against people who evacuated or are staying in shelters. pic.twitter.com/BN3MsUgoWD — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 12, 2019

The nation is in mourning

The devastation unleashed by Hurricane Dorian has taken the authorities by surprise and Prime Minister Hubert Minnis has indicated the priorities of his government.

Its focus is on shelters and it is taking action to set up temporary housing for those who lost their homes. He explained that he had been to shelters in New Providence where the provision of temporary housing is made for people who are evacuated from the populous islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama.

Dorian has killed at least 50 people, and the death toll is expected to go up as search-and-rescue crews scour through the ruins https://t.co/mDktSFj1Pd — CNN International (@cnni) September 12, 2019

CNN adds that the prime minister announced a national prayer service on September 18 in memory of those who lost their lives in the storm.

Flags will fly at half-staff. In his words - "We are a nation in mourning." He mentioned about the devastating impact of the hurricane that left behind a trail of death, destruction, and despair with houses reduced to heaps of rubble. The Bahamas is a major Travel destination and the hurricane will impact its economy.

Recovery will be a slow process

According to the BBC, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), revised the number of missing persons downwards but cautioned that the death toll could rise as the clean-up operation continues.

Hurricane Dorian was moving with winds of 185mph when it struck Elbow Cay in the Abacos on 1 September. Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson confirmed that the search for the victims was a slow process because teams have to sift through the rubble. The US announced humanitarian assistance to the extent of $4 million for the Bahamas. The funds will go to provide basic essentials to those on Grand Bahama and Abaco, the worst-hit islands.

On a rough estimate, more than 5,000 people have been evacuated from these islands to New Providence where the country's capital Nassau is located.