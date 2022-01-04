Harry and Meghan have stepped down from royal duties and moved into California. They chose Santa Barbara, an area frequented by Celebrities to stay. The last year was a busy one for them as they had their big moments with the Oprah Winfrey interview.

Then there was the addition of a new member to their family in their daughter Lilibet. Other high points were their tour of New York and Meghan's appearance on the Ellen Show. Their activities showed that they were working on a plan.

Mirror UK says the couple would be having another busy year ahead with several big projects in the kitty.

The memoir of Prince Harry is set for release in 2022 – he signed a deal with Penguin Random House for this book. About the contents of his memoir, Harry said – "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man, I have become." There were raised eyebrows when he announced a tell-all memoir of his life. Members of the royal family and even outsiders would be waiting to see what Harry discloses.

About the memoir of Harry

Prince Harry has had a checkered career. He admits to wearing a number of hats over the years. In the memoir, he talks about the ups and downs of his life. He also dwells on the mistakes he committed and the lessons he learned.

The publisher Penguin Random House describes him as – "one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time." Mirror UK mentions his service in the military.

He was in the frontline of Afghanistan and experienced battleground conditions from close quarters.

The Invictus Games is his tribute to the injured servicemen and women. In April, the next edition of the games would be held in The Hague in the Netherlands. The Covid-19 pandemic forced postponement twice. Netflix production on the Games would release later in the year.

Harry, Meghan, and their high-value deal with Netflix

Harry and Meghan have concluded a lucrative deal with Netflix, and Meghan is an executive producer for the animated series. Last year, she released her first children's book, "The Bench," the previous year. In 2022, it will be the turn of "Pearl," also meant for children.

Described as a family series, it will release on Netflix. The story focuses on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl called Pearl. The young character draws inspiration from influential women throughout history. Mirror UK adds some big family moments for Harry and Meghan in 2022.

The Queen will celebrate her platinum jubilee in June. Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet will celebrate her first birthday in the same month. Members of the royal family have not yet met Lilibet. It is possible that the couple could be in Britain at the time to attend these two family events.

Harry and his wife could undertake a visit across the pond

According to Town and Country Mag, next year will be the central jubilee celebrations of the Queen.

On occasion, there would be programs like pageants, tree-planting initiatives, public parties, and picnics. The success of this jubilee could hinge on what family members say and do.

Prince Harry and Meghan could decide to participate and come over to Britain. They have stepped down from royal duties for whatever reasons and are now in the United States. Their actions have disturbed relationships between members of the family. The autobiography of Harry will release this year, and the world will wait to see the effect it has on the Platinum Jubilee year.

Harry and Meghan are in their 30s and come from different backgrounds. She was an American actor, and he was a fighter pilot belonging to the British royal family. Their wedding grabbed global headlines. They wanted financial independence, have already inked a number of deals, and are in the process of rebuilding their lives.