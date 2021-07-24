Penguin Random House concluded a deal with Prince Harry to publish his memoir. He wants to share the story of his life with the world at large. He and his wife Meghan stepped back from royal duties last year and are presently in the United States. They are in search of financial independence. They have a mansion in Santa Barbara and are in the company of Celebrities. There are apprehensions in some quarters that the memoir of Harry could open up a Pandora’s Box. However, the author explains it would deal with his mistakes and the lessons he learned during his life.

He could use the opportunity to have his say on matters that generated controversies. Everyone has his highs and lows, and Harry would reflect on these aspects in the memoir. He also says what he pens would be “accurate and wholly truthful."

The BBC reveals that Harry has discussed with his family about the project. The proceeds from the sale of the memoir would go towards charity, but there are no details on the subject. The deal with Penguin includes an audiobook and international rights. Netflix already announced Harry and Meghan’s first TV show.

Harry says the memoir is about the man he became

Markus Dohle of Penguin Random Households Harry in high esteem. Markus says the Prince is one of the world-renowned leaders apart from being someone who can bring about changes.

As for the 36-year-old Harry, he said in a statement - "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man, I have become." The BBC goes on to mention the feelings of Harry. In his journey through life, he committed mistakes and learned lessons. His memoir dwells on these bits and pieces of the growing-up process.

He adds these are accurate and true. Harry feels social media should play a more positive role in shaping society.

Meghan’s book ‘The Bench’ drew inspiration from Harry

“The Bench” was a children’s book Meghan Markle wrote. It was about father-son relationships, as perceived by mothers. Harry was the inspiration for Meghan’s book by the same publisher. He is now a writer like his wife, and his book could provide an insight into the lives of the British royalty as seen by one of their own family.

The two of them had stirred a hornet's nest with their Oprah Winfrey interview. It is difficult to predict the effect that Harry's memoir would have on the family at this stage. The BBC says the book would be “an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story." The couple has established an organization called Archewell. Harry and Meghan are both young, and they have broken away from the shackles. Recently, Harry arrived in Britain and met his elder brother William. The two of them later unveiled a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana.

