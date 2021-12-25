The royal couple of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed a daughter in their family. That was in June, and they named her Lilibet. Since then, fans of Harry and Meghan had been waiting to get a glimpse of the newborn. The wait is finally over as the couple has shared the baby's first photo. It is a family photo with the parents and the kids Archie and Lilibet to celebrate the holiday season.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share their first photo of baby Lilibet Diana on their family Christmas card. 🥺🎄👑https://t.co/vf0expKcQ3 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 23, 2021

The Independent UK says Alexi Lubomirski took the family photograph.

Prince Harry is seen holding their two-year-old son Archie on his lap. Meghan is holding six-month-old Lilibet up in the air. The venue is outside their home in Santa Barbara, California. This is an area frequented by Celebrities. The two of them had stepped down from royal duties for whatever reasons and chose to relocate to the United States via Canada. They wanted financial independence and have already signed some high-value contracts.

Before marriage, Harry flew helicopters in Afghanistan and saw live action. Meghan was an actor in the TV legal drama "Suits." In June, Meghan gifted a bundle of joy in the form of Lilibet to Harry, Archie, and the royal family. Both had seen life from close quarters and wanted to live on their own terms.

The wordings on the photo sum up the feelings of the parents. – "Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family."

Harry and Meghan mentioned organizations that 'honor and protect families'

With 2022 round the corner, Harry and Meghan announced their dedication to specific organizations. They have in mind organizations that hold families in high esteem.

These include families who relocated from Afghanistan. Then some American families need to be paid parental leave. The holiday card of the couple gives a list of these organizations. It ends by wishing them a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year.

The Independent UK adds that the family photograph provides the first glimpse of their daughter Lilibet.

Moreover, Archie reveals the same red hair as that of his father. Through her children's book "The Bench," Meghan proved her writing abilities, which drew inspiration from a poem she wrote for Prince Harry.

An annual holiday card is now a tradition for Harry and Meghan

Meghan and Harry love to send a yearly holiday card. It has become a tradition for them. They belong to two different worlds. Harry was from Britain's royal family. Meghan was an American actor. They met through a common friend and married in 2018. Their wedding received global media coverage.

The Independent UK mentions their first annual holiday card. It was to celebrate the festive season in 2018. It featured one of their photos taken during their royal wedding reception.

Next year, the theme of their holiday card was Archie, their son. It was shortly before they left Britain and moved to California. In 2020, the card was of the family with and their two dogs. Harry and Meghan were named "icons" in Time's most influential people list this year.

The 2021 Christmas card of Harry and Meghan shows Lilibet, their daughter

According to Mirror UK, the world has a glimpse of Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet. She was born in June, and her parents kept her away from the eyes of the public. Normally, parents want to share such news with others, but Harry and Meghan had other ideas. What prompted them to take an action of this nature is anybody's guess.

Anyway, the newborn has finally come to the public view, thanks to the 2021 Christmas card.

It shows Meghan holding Lilibet attired in a cute white outfit and smiling at her mother. The charity Team Rubicon shared the photo on social media. This is the fourth card the couple has released since their marriage in 2018.