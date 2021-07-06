Harry is back in Los Angeles after a brief visit to Britain and reunited with his family. Daily Mail UK says the purpose of the visit was the unveiling of a statue of Princess Diana, mother of Prince William and Prince Harry. They did it on the date she would have celebrated her 60th birthday. However, fate snatched her away from the brothers when they were kids. She lost her life in a road accident. They now have a statue in her memory installed in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.

The 36-year-old Prince Harry came down to Britain to be with his brother William to unveil their mother’s statue.

Harry had to undergo his “amber list” quarantine at Frogmore Cottage when he arrived in Britain. That cottage was his former home after marriage with Meghan Markle. It was a marriage of two cultures. Harry now stays in California with his wife Meghan, son Archie and newborn daughter Lilibet. He was a British fighter pilot who flew Apache helicopters in Afghanistan. She was an American actor who made a name for herself in the TV legal drama "Suits." Subsequently, they stepped down from royal duties due to various reasons and decided to relocate to the United States. Anyway, on completing the unveiling ceremony, Harry left for California after receiving a negative Covid test.

It was a very brief program for Prince Harry

William and Harry had, apparently, overcome their differences to ensure the program went smoothly. It was the unveiling of a statue of Princess Diana, their mother. Once that was over, the brothers parted ways. There is no information on whether Harry met with the Queen during his brief stay in the UK.

Police were with the vehicle that took Harry from Frogmore Cottage and to the Airport. Harry took a flight from Heathrow to Los Angeles and is now back with his family. Daily Mail UK goes on to add that Harry had availed of a VIP service upon arrival at Los Angeles. Princess Diana loved forget-me-nots, and Harry and Meghan planted them in a school in Los Angeles when they came here and decided to settle in the city.

They wanted financial independence and have been planning their activities accordingly.

Harry attended the WellChild Awards

Once out of quarantine, Prince Harry took the opportunity to attend the WellChild Awards. It was a surprise for sick children who were living with serious illnesses. The event is meant to celebrate inspirational young people. Its original schedule was for September, but the organizers advanced it so that Harry could participate while in the UK. He has been a patron of WellChild since 2007. Daily Mail UK makes a mention of the star-studded lineup for the program. It included Celebrities like pop star Ed Sheeran.

Second trip for Harry to the UK after stepping down from royal duties

According to Mirror UK, Harry headed back to the US less than 24 hours after unveiling the statue of his late mother, Princess Diana. At the ceremony, he reunited with several members of his family from his mother's side. Observers noticed a thaw in the relationship between the brothers. At the end of the ceremony, they released a joint statement. In it, they hoped visitors would recognize the monument they commissioned in 2017 as a "symbol of her life and her legacy." Harry had come to Britain alone. His wife Meghan stayed back in California with their children. She had given birth to their daughter only last month. Harry’s duration of stay in the UK was brief, hardly one week.

It included isolation for five days. This trip was his second one to the UK after he stepped down from senior royal duties. The earlier one was in April when he came to be present at the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip. There were travel restrictions in place because of the ongoing pandemic, and it was necessary to plan the itineraries carefully.