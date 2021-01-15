A thaw in relations between Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, could be in the offing. Kate celebrated her 39th birthday on Saturday, January 9 and there was a surprise for her. It came in the form of a card and gifts from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It was an unexpected development. The celebration was a “low-key” affair with her husband Prince William and their children. William presented her with earrings she loves and she spoke with her parents and Queen Elizabeth II. Incidentally, Harry and Meghan got married in 2018 but in July 2017, Kate Middleton had cut off her hair to prevent comparisons with Meghan.

Both of them came from normal backgrounds but while Kate was from Britain, Meghan was from America. She was from the world of entertainment and an actor in the TV legal drama “Suits.” Obviously, Kate had the advantage of being British.

US Magazine says the surprise arrived with the news that Harry and Meghan could come to Britain to attend two important birthdays. These would be the 95th birthday of the Queen in April and the 100th birthday of Prince Philip in June. Meghan was the Queen’s favorite as seen in the most memorable moments of 2018. Harry and Meghan are at present in California with their son Archie after stepping down from royal duties in January 2020. They now own a mansion in Santa Barbara, home to Celebrities. It seems the actions of Harry did not go down well with William.

However, they are making efforts to mend the relations and have been in touch via video calls during the holidays.

Harry and Meghan connected virtually

In view of the ongoing restrictions associated with the pandemic, both the Cambridges and the Sussexes came together and connected virtually via telephone and video calls. They grabbed the opportunity in spite of a busy and chaotic year for both families.

That is what a royal expert revealed to a section of the media. US Magazine adds that William and Harry have had turbulent lives. The test of their relationship came after Harry and Meghan stepped down. It seems the last time the Cambridges and the Sussexes attended a public event was in March 2020. Both of them pursue charities but the ones supported by Kate are different from those supported by Meghan.

These are testing times for Meghan and Kate

Meghan had to overcome many obstacles before she gained acceptance into the royal family. Marrying Harry was the first step but it was a new lifestyle for her. She was an American actor who had seen life from close quarters. She had to sacrifice her past carefree life and embrace a new one to match with the culture of the royal family. She had to learn about royal etiquette and did it with confidence. Her impressive fan following is proof that she had the ability to leave her mark on others. US Magazine mentions that William and Harry are trying to make amends. William is worried about the safety of Harry, especially after he moved to Los Angeles. Kate is also hoping for a reunion with Meghan and Harry.

Meghan and Kate had bonded well

According to Elle, it was a low-key birthday for Kate because of the coronavirus pandemic. She celebrated with her husband William and their children. The venue was their country home, Anmer Hall. This is where they are staying during the UK's latest lockdown. It was her 39th birthday and Meghan and Harry sent across a "thoughtful" card apart from a variety of presents. They came as a surprise to Kate. The first meeting between Meghan and Kate was linked to Kate's birthday. It happened to be the day after her birthday in 2017. This appears in the book “Finding Freedom.” Meghan had gifted Kate a soft leather Smythson notebook at that time. Even after moving to America, Meghan and Harry have sent the Cambridge family gifts.

They did it at Christmas.