Climate change is playing havoc with the world, and it is witnessing extremes like forest fires and the melting of icebergs. Both are detrimental to the environment and the well-being of lives on the planet. EU climate agency Copernicus says the hottest year ever recorded in the world was in 2020 and is tied with 2016.

Data collected for the study reveals the last 12 months were the hottest in Europe. The report makes a mention of the Arctic. It is one location that suffered from some regions having to endure higher than normal temperatures. The records also confirm 2010-2020 was the hottest decade on record.

In August 2019, scientists mourned the death of the Okjökull glacier in Iceland due to climate change.

Daily Mail UK blames the scenario on global warming driven by greenhouse gases. These are carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide. At Copernicus, scientists explain that the year 2020 faced situations like droughts, wildfires, and heatwaves in different parts of the world. That is a matter of concern. In scientists' opinion, the data emphasize the need for countries and corporations to slash greenhouse gas emissions.

That would mean discarding the traditional fossil fuels and switching over to Renewable Energy. Solar power is a form of renewable energy, which is an integral part of space-related activities. Robots on Mars rely on this power, and it can be equally effective on the ground.

Some countries are going in for electric vehicles in a big way. The point is that there must be concerted efforts to reach the 2015 Paris Agreement's targets to avoid catastrophic climate change.

Global warming due to climate change means wildfires

Last year Death Valley in the Mojave Desert of California witnessed the highest temperature ever reliably recorded.

It was in the range of up to 54.4C (129.92°F). In the opinion of a section of scientists, there is growing evidence that climate change is one factor that results in more intense hurricanes, fires, floods, and other disasters.

Daily Mail UK goes on to add that an official of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says -" We need another dictionary to help us describe how these extremes continue to play out and unfold year after year." He is Adam Smith, a climate scientist.

He keeps track of climate-related disasters that leave behind damages worth billions of dollars in the form of loss of lives, properties, and infrastructure. A report of November 2018 suggests the US could face problems in the future due to climate change.

Copernicus tracks global temperatures and impacts of climate change

According to CNN, Copernicus Climate Change Service of the European Union is one of several datasets engaged in keeping track of global temperatures and the impacts of climate change. The dangers of global warming are mounting and approaching the 1.5 degree Celsius warming threshold.

Scientists caution that unless this is checked, the world will witness more wildfires, droughts, floods associated. These would result in a shortage of food with millions of people at the receiving end.

Climate change, if not arrested, could lead to irreversible ecological ruin.

Disasters in 2020 due to climate change

CNN goes on to say the year 2020 saw many disasters attributable to climate change. In January, there were unprecedented wildfires across Australia because of heat and drought. The Atlantic hurricane season followed with several storms. Some of them struck the US.

The hot and dry conditions in the Western parts of America fueled the worst wildfire season engulfing more than 10 million acres in flames. Incidentally, 2020 was the year of COVID-19 with shutdowns and comparatively less global production and transportation. However, CO2 levels have not reduced drastically. It means something more needs to be done. In February 2018, there were reports of Arctic polar bears starving due to climate change.