The festive season is fast approaching, and Meghan and Harry are getting into the mood. They are now in the United States and brought a Christmas tree to decorate their new home in Santa Barbara, where many Celebrities stay. It was a low-key trip to an unnamed outlet of trees for the couple. However, their efforts to maintain a low profile misfired when a kid approached Harry. The kid presumed Harry was an employee of the outlet. Once their cover broke, the couple bought a tree.

People says the couple plans to be in America during the festivities with their 19-month old son Archie. They would be in their new Montecito, California, home.

Last year Meghan and Harry were in Canada and spent the festive season there. At that time, they were adjusting to a new life away from Britain. The two chose Canada probably because it was here Harry and Meghan came close to each other, thanks to the Invictus Games 2017 in Toronto. The Christmas celebration in 2019 was at a rented home on Vancouver Island. Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was with them, and Harry went to a nearby town to get hold of table decorations. That was a few days before Christmas.

Earlier Christmas celebrations of Meghan and Harry

Meghan and Harry spent two of their Christmases at Sandringham. Those were in the company of Queen Elizabeth and members of the Royal family. The programs included a visit to the church on Christmas Day while their well-wishers greeted them en-route.

However, the couple has stepped down from royal duties and relocated to America. Meghan is an American and had made a name for herself in the TV drama "Suits." Harry was a fighter pilot and had been a part of the action in Afghanistan. They met through a common friend, and the rest is history. Once Meghan entered the royal family, she adjusted to a new lifestyle, but she and Harry want to become financially independent.

They have begun exploring suitable opportunities. Harry and Meghan have already bagged some contracts in the field of public speaking and have high hopes of making it big. People mention the 2016 Christmas before their marriage. At that time, they were dating, and the two of them bought a tree in London. It was a 6-foot fir tree. This year Prince Harry and Meghan have their work cut out, will miss Christmas in Britain.

Doria Ragland could join Meghan and Harry for Christmas

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was with Meghan and her family for Thanksgiving this year and could be with them for Christmas. People goes on to add about how the couple has kept themselves engaged during the coronavirus pandemic. They volunteered with a local charity in Los Angeles. It was the Baby2Baby charity, and its mission was to make available necessities to children and needy families. More recently, the couple handed out food and supplies to local veterans. Incidentally, Meghan suffered a miscarriage, and she and Harry shared the experience because many have faced such tragedies.

Harry and Meghan prepare for their own festivities

According to Town and Country Mag, the Christmas mood is there everywhere.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have unveiled their Christmas decorations in Windsor Castle while Harry and Meghan are preparing for their own festivities. The plan is to spend their first holiday season in their home in Santa Barbara with Archie. Even if they had wanted to be in Britain, they would have found it difficult because of the pandemic's ongoing threats. These include a whole lot of restrictions; one of these is quarantine. The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh usually spend Christmas in Sandringham. That has been the routine since 1988. This year they would celebrate it in Windsor.