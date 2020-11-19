The royal couple of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now in America. They stepped down from royal duties in March and closed their Sussex Royal Instagram account. Therefore, on celebrating the birthday of Prince Charles, the couple was unable to join other members of the family on the same platform. This raised eyebrows in certain quarters. They did not send him good wishes publicly but might have done so privately. There is no confirmation to that effect.

The two of them have moved to America via a brief stopover in Canada, have acquired a mansion in Santa Barbara among Celebrities, and are in the process of rebuilding their lives.

In June, Harry and Meghan signed up with Harry Walker agency to be on the speaking circuit. They want to exploit their oratory powers. Because of the ongoing pandemic, their movements are restricted, and they are interacting with others via the digital platform. They have youth on their side and are determined to succeed. Harry and Meghan have set up a charity, Archewell, but progress is slow because of the coronavirus.

The Cosmopolitan mentions the sharing of a post in honor of Prince Charles. It was the Instagram account of The Royal Family. Kate Middleton and Prince William sent him wishes. However, Meghan and Harry were absent on that social media platform. It seems they had closed their Sussex Royal Instagram account in March itself, soon after stepping down from royal duties.

Relationship between Harry and his father, Prince Charles

The Cosmopolitan says Harry and Meghan have already moved out of the family and intend to acquire new identities in the United States.

Meghan is an American, and before tying the knot, she was an actor in the TV drama "Suits" while Harry was a fighter pilot who saw action in Afghanistan.

They met through a common friend and married after a whirlwind courtship. When Meghan entered the royal family, she changed her lifestyle, discarded many old values, and embraced new ones to gain acceptance. She garnered a huge fan following. However, the two of them wanted freedom from the shackles of royalty.

They were keen to become financially independent and are already working towards that goal. Harry and Meghan wanted to bring up their son Archie as a private citizen far away from the royalty's glitz and glamor.

Perceptions of Harry might differ from those of William

In the opinion of The Cosmopolitan, it is quite possible that Harry and Meghan reached out to Prince Charles and wished him on his birthday, in private. The media outlet says the couple's reaction might not be the same as that of Prince William and Kate. Anyway, people would be curious to know how situations develop and their effect on the relationship between Harry and his father, Prince Charles.

Prince Charles and the wedding of his son Harry

Hello Magazine mentioned an interesting incident related to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It was about a very old suit that Harry's father, Prince Charles, wore to the wedding. He had been wearing that suit since 1984. He clarified to a section of the media that as long as it fitted him and kept him comfortable, he would wear it. While launching The Modern Artisan, his sustainable fashion collection, he spoke to British Vogue. He said - it was all about size. His words were - "If I can't fit into them, then I just have to have something new made. But I'm not sure quite how radically different they can be at my age." When the Editor Edward Enninful asked Prince Charles his advice for "good wardrobe maintenance," he replied - "When I was a child, we used to take our shoes down to the cobbler in Scotland and would watch with fascination as he ripped the soles off and then put new soles on."