The world gradually realizes that solar power is the future. Fossil fuels will have to make way for renewable sources like solar power. It is already used extensively in applications related to space research. Robotic vehicles on Mars are driven by solar energy. This source is readily available, and missions to the Moon, Mars, and other destinations would have to depend on the Sun to provide the energy. The International Energy Agency explains that solar energy is cheaper than fossil fuels like coal or natural gas. Moreover, the energy from the Sun is clean, does not pollute the atmosphere, and does not leave behind any carbon footprint.

This form of energy is ideal for fighting climate change and save the environment.

CNN says solar energy, a form of Renewable Energy, could play a major role in electricity generation shortly. An intergovernmental body confirms there has been a gradual drop in the cost of generating electricity from large-scale solar photovoltaic installations. That makes solar energy a better option. As IEA executive director Fatih Birol says - "I see solar becoming the new king of the world's electricity markets. Based on today's policy settings, it is on track to set new records for deployment every year after 2022." He adds that encouraging clean energy efforts could help overcome the climate challenges facing the world.

Such a line of action is essential to reach the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. In December 2018, California decided that solar power would be mandatory in all new homes built in the state after 2020.

Environment would benefit from solar power

In the coronavirus's present scenario, some governments are keen to include commitments to the environment in coronavirus recovery plans.

They want to take advantage of the pandemic to explore possibilities of tackling the climate crisis using alternative fossil fuels. CNN adds electricity would probably account for an increasing share of overall energy consumption. This would take care of making available clean power to the transport sectors to ensure a low-carbon future.

In December 2019, the United States announced setting up the largest solar-powered data center.

Solar power set for a meteoric rise

Some oil companies are toying with ideas of major policy shifts leaning towards low-carbon energy. That could propel solar energy center stage and push coal to the sidelines. Incidentally, coal has been the mainstay of global energy systems for decades.

CNN adds the pandemic is rewriting history with a forecast of "structural fall in global coal demand." Coal's share in the global generation could decline by 2030. Chinese President Xi Jinping wants to make his country carbon neutral within four decades. China is the world's largest coal consumer, and it wants to reduce its reliance on fossil fuel.

That will hasten the demise of coal.

A surge in solar power expected

According to Al Jazeera, the International Energy Agency IEA paints a glowing picture of renewable energy. In its annual World Energy Outlook published recently, it predicts that by 2025, renewables could overtake coal as the primary source of producing electricity. The cost of solar photovoltaic (PV) cells has reduced because of governments' advanced technologies and support. In fact, it is cheaper than new coal- or gas-fired power plants.

The world has to check the effect of climate change due to greenhouse gases for a cleaner environment. Global warming, an element of climate change, leads to droughts, forest fires, melting of glaciers, sea-level rise, hurricanes, flash floods, etcetera.

One option to save the world from these catastrophes is to discard fossil fuels and embrace renewable energy. The subject regularly features in global summits on climate change.