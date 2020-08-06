The former “Suits” actress Meghan Markle celebrated her 39th birthday on August 4. She is an American who married Prince Harry, a fighter pilot, to become a member of the British family. It was touted as a fairy-tale wedding and the event went global, thanks to the electronic media. She was young, like Harry, and brought with her a whiff of change. Within no time, she had a huge fan following and they would line the streets when she and Harry visited different places. However, differences surfaced in the family after the birth of her son Archie and she and Harry decided to stepdown from royal duties.

They wanted to become financially independent and chose to settle down in the United States to explore various options. Meghan has a close-knit circle of friends who hold her in high esteem. They have the ability and power to make things happen but the coronavirus pandemic is acting as a dampener. It has put a spoke in the plans of Harry and Meghan with facemasks, travel restrictions, and social distancing and they have to wait for things to ease.

BREAKING Queen wishes Meghan Markle 'very happy birthday' on Instagram as she turns 39 https://t.co/P8kyFpaF4Y pic.twitter.com/JbzRfaDpar — Mirror Breaking News (@MirrorBreaking_) August 4, 2020

Express UK makes mention of what Oprah Winfrey said soon after Archie was born.

Oprah said - “To stand up and say this is what I want for my baby and my family, and now I'm going to do it a different way to what it's been done for a thousand years. I’m just so proud of her...I think it's a great thing.”

Friends of Meghan Markle are proud of her

Meghan was an actor before she met Harry.

She has done a memorable role in the popular TV drama “Suits” and her close family and friends are proud of her and her achievements. Many of her friends are Celebrities and they do not mind going the extra mile to help her and Harry. Express UK adds that the American talk show star Oprah Winfrey is very close to Meghan and has publicly described her admiration for the actor.

Even Prince Harry has also previously expressed his admiration for Meghan after Archie’s birth. In his words - “It's been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension.” Meghan has come a long way from her "Suits" days and has positive visions of the future with Harry and Archie

Wishing Meghan Markle a happy 39th birthday!https://t.co/lMp2YVJBxo pic.twitter.com/YwpEicW48B — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 4, 2020

Meghan talks about her high-school days

Express UK talks about her other friends like Serena Williams. She had helped her organize her baby shower in New York. In her words, Meghan always had a positive approach. Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, also an actor, describes her as an activist and philanthropist and feels she could leave a mark on society.

Meghan did just that at the virtual 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit. She is a determined individual and wants to taste success at every step. As to her mother Doria Ragland, she says Meghan has been an inspiration for her. Meghan has mentioned about her growing up years. In her high-school days, she realized the importance of color because there were the black girls and the white girls, the Filipino, and the Latina girls. She was biracial and during lunch, she would busy herself with various meetings. The purpose was to ensure that she would not have to eat alone.

Royal family sends birthday messages to Meghan Markle https://t.co/Cn0ZNzfo3c — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 4, 2020

The 39th birthday of Meghan Markle

According to Fox News, August 4 was the 39th birthday of Meghan Markle and the first one after she and Harry decided to step down as senior members of the British royal family.

There was nothing extravagant about the occasion and she wanted to use the opportunity to spend some time with those close to her. Meghan and Harry have been in Los Angeles since March. They arrived in the United States via Canada. and members of the British royal family wished her on her birthday. They included the Queen herself and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. A source confided to a media outlet that the couple wanted to visit their folks in the U.K. this summer. Coronavirus forced them to put that plan on hold and they will probably look forward to Christmas.