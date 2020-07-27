Meghan Markle and Harry have entered a new phase in their lives. They moved away from the British royal family and are presently in the United States with their son Archie. They are Celebrities, and their fans want to know more about the circumstances that made them take such a step. The answers could be in the book "Finding Freedom," written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

This book probes into various issues that went into deciding to relocate to America. Of course, Meghan is an American brought up in Los Angeles and was an actor in a popular TV drama "Suits" before she tied the knot with Harry.

Once she came into the royal household, she created a positive impact wherever she went and had a huge fan following. However, suddenly, things soured, and the royal couple decided to step down from royal duties.

Mirror UK says Harry decided to part ways. It seems he was frustrated with things happening around him. That forced him to go in for the highly publicized break with the royal family. The tell-all biography "Finding Freedom" reveals the problems Harry faced. The book says his marriage to Meghan was a reason for the breakdown in relationship with senior royals. Moreover, the book claims it was Harry who had set the ball rolling for moving over to Los Angeles, which is Meghan's hometown.

The decision of Harry and Meghan surprised the Queen

Harry and Meghan chose a social media account to announce their decision. That was on January 8, and it took the Queen by surprise. That is understandable because she had begun to like Meghan, the American actor Harry had married. Mirror UK mentions about the mental state of Harry.

The book claims he was under strain. He wanted to open his heart out to those close to him, but some did not want that to happen. They kept blocking his path, and it led to frustration. That was strange after the spectacular wedding between Harry, a fighter pilot, and Meghan, an actor. Both were young, and the event was a global affair because the bride was an American.

Rumblings over the actions of Harry

Mirror UK goes on to add that the authors of "Finding Freedom" are close to the royal couple and claim that the source of information contained in the book is from those who have good links with Meghan and Harry. The biography of Harry and Meghan will officially release next month. There is no confirmation on whether the authors have had any one-to-one dialogue with the royal couple. It seems the two of them had been planning their exit from the Royal Family quite early.

The authors were members of the royal press corps, and the book is based on their own experiences and independent reporting. It seems there were occasions when Harry and Meghan expected to get support from the royal family.

However, that did not happen. Meghan suffered "global bullying" in her royal role. In February 2019, some of her friends revealed this to a section of the media. As one of them said - "Meg has silently sat back and endured the lies and untruths."

Harry, Meghan and 'Finding Freedom'

According to The People, the new book "Finding Freedom" is slated for release in the United States on August 11. The book describes the quest for freedom of Harry and Meghan. It features interviews with friends of the couple and tries to explore the journey of the couple. It covers the period from the early days of their romance to the decision to step down as royals and move to Los Angeles with son Archie. They are already exploring options to make useful contributions to society.

A spokesperson for the couple clarified - "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom."