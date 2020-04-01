Meghan Markle, the former actor of the TV drama “Suits” is from Los Angeles and is now back to base. It has been a fast journey for her. She met Prince Harry in 2017, married him in 2018, became a mother in 2019 and is now back home in 2020. Ever since the marriage, there were speculations that she would return to America. She has done just that and moved out of Vancouver Island where she was staying with Harry and their son Archie. Their new address is a home close to Hollywood and they had left Canada before it closed the border due to coronavirus.

Meghan would now have her mother Doria Ragland nearby. Sources reveal this is a permanent relocation but there is no official confirmation from Buckingham Palace.

“Megxit”



Prince Harry and his wife Meghan formally step down as senior members of the British royal family as they start a controversial new life in the US https://t.co/5SuMgx4EQp pic.twitter.com/yksPNdzViH — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 31, 2020

The Insider says there is little or no clarity on the next steps Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to take, especially with regard to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor which is their home in the UK.

A Royal source had confided to a section of the media – "There's an acceptance that things haven't worked out with the Sussexes full-time in Windsor so they could have a second base in America."

Relocation will benefit Meghan and Prince Harry

Meghan’s mother lives in Los Angeles and the two have close bonds. Doria has been a very special and intrinsic part of Archie's life. Obviously, she would be a great help and the couple could buy a home in the city.

They have to adjust to a new set of people in new surroundings keeping in mind their long-term plans of shaping their private careers. They have to also worry about the upbringing of baby Archie. Meghan had been on the lookout for a suitable home in Los Angeles.

The couple is reportedly living in California. https://t.co/kCIizrtOSU — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) March 30, 2020

The Insider provides tidbits of information on the possible engagements that could make them financially independent.

Harry and Markle are already in contact with people who matter. Prince Harry gave a speech at a JPMorgan event in Miami, and both Harry and Markle made an appearance at Stanford University. They have the potential to earn good money through corporate deals and roles as brand ambassador. Meghan has already returned to Hollywood with a Disney Plus deal – it was a voice-over for a new movie "Elephant." The endorsement of Meghan by the former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for 'representing the US in the UK' might lead to interesting and unexpected developments.

Meghan and Harry will not get security coverage in the US

According to ABC News, US President Donald Trump said the government would not provide any security coverage to the couple in case they decide to live in the United States. In his tweet, he made a mention of being “a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom.” However, his views on Meghan and Harry are different. He said the couple left the United Kingdom to reside permanently in Canada and have now left Canada for the United States. The reasons are not known but the couple might have found the scrutiny by the British media too harsh.

They finally chose to step down as senior royals and would try to acquire financial independence. In January, they decided to move to North America and were in Canada since late last year. However, the authorities in Canada said they would no longer bear the burden of their security once they ceased to be working royals.

Harry and Meghan settling down into a new life

Meghan Markle, the former “Suits” actor married into the British royal family. She adapted to a new lifestyle, learnt about royal etiquette and gathered a huge fan following. However, she and husband Harry loved to remain free birds.

After the birth of their son Archie, they decided to bring him up as a citizen devoid of the pomp and glitter of the royalty. They are now settling down into a new life. Meghan and Harry left Britain with plans of settling down in Canada but that could change depending upon circumstances.