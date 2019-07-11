Meghan Markle, the American actor, has entered another stage in her life. She is now a mother and wants to keep herself busy. One option before her is to write because she had a blog of her own prior to her marriage with Prince Harry. She used it as a medium to share her thoughts with others. The Duchess wants to tread that path again and she could be doing so as a guest editor of the fashion magazine Vogue. The Duchess of Sussex would not be the first member of the Royal Family to link up with this magazine.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, had starred on its cover for its centenary edition in 2016. Kate is Meghan’s sister-in-law.

Daily Mail UK reports that Meghan has discussed this with Vogue's editor Anna Wintour. It would probably be a monthly affair and concentrate on various aspects of her charity work. Incidentally, she and Harry have a Royal Instagram account. They use it on a regular basis to share information related to their charity work. The monthly column that Meghan plans to write for the magazine would be breaking new ground. It seems she would guest edit its September edition.

Harry and Meghan were secretive about Archie

There was no invitation for the media or to the public to join programs involving baby Archie. Obviously, they were unhappy because they wanted to be a part of the celebrations. It included the christening of Archie on July 6.

However, the royal couple wants others to respect their desire for privacy. Harry and Meghan have always said that they want to bring up their baby as an ordinary citizen, free from shackles. That has always been their stand and one of the reasons to have a separate establishment in Frogmore Cottage. They are trying to avoid excess publicity, but that has not gone down well with a section of the media because they lose out on scoops.

Daily Mail UK elaborates on Meghan’s work with Vogue.

She wants to use the opportunity to highlight some stories about the “causes that are near and dear to her.” She perceives the fashion magazine as a platform that could make a difference to the lives of people. In due course of time, it could become a regular column. Some or all of her stories could run in both the UK and US editions.

Meghan in the role of guest editor

According to ET Online, Meghan Markle will be guest editor of the September issue of Vogue UK.

It could contain never-seen-before photos of her new residence at Frogmore. It seems she has her work chalked out. She wants to bring to the fore important philanthropic issues. Alongside she would talk about prominent women who have made a difference. Women's empowerment and education are the subjects that "form the basis of her charity work." As of now, there is no agreement in place for her to handle a regular column for the US edition of the magazine.