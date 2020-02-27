Swedish teenage climate activist, Greta Thunberg is waging a war against the gross misuse of the bounties of nature. She wants the world to realize the evils of Climate change that leave people and the environment in danger. Their lives are disturbed as they, along with birds and animals, lose their habitats and infrastructure is damaged or destroyed. Her mission in life is to bring in a change in the mindset of the people. She wants them to join in her mission and force decision makers to acknowledge the seriousness of the problem.

She has spoken at major international events on the subject and has earned criticism. Greta Thunberg has also received support from celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Prince Charles. It is a fact that she has been able to mobilize the youth and they flock to her open meetings to hear her speak and get the message. They matter because they will have to endure the ill effects of climate change. It is the root cause of disorders like drought, floods, mudslides, and sea-level rise, they believe and these can threaten the survival of humanity.

Huge crowds expected for Greta Thunberg visit to Bristol https://t.co/z5cFngiE4C — The Guardian (@guardian) February 27, 2020

The BBC talks about the arrival of Greta Thunberg in bristol. She will be coming to attend “Youth Strike 4 Climate” on College Green on 28 February. Law enforcement agencies are unable to assess the size of the gathering. Since most of those present will be youngsters, the police have warned parents that it could lead to concerns about safety.

The Police expect thousands of people at the event and advised parents and seniors to make their own safety arrangements.

Greta Thunberg is unstoppable

The authorities expect a tremendous rush because people will be traveling from across the UK by using different modes of transport. In Hamburg, the crowd was approximately 60,000. They went to hear teenager Greta Thunberg speak. She will go to Bristol to participate in the protest organized by the city's youth.

Police Supt Andy Bennett admitted the force was "unable to accurately predict how large this event will be." The news has gone viral on social media and there could be thousands of people.

The BBC adds that as a precautionary measure, certain areas will be closed. It seems Greta had planned to have the visit in London, but since the area earmarked for the protest was too small, the organizers chose Bristol.

She launched her protests two years ago on Fridays outside the Swedish parliament building. That is how her environmental movement began to take shape. Within a short time, she transformed the concept of protests. She is today, a leading voice for action on climate change, and has inspired the student community to react positively by joining protests around the world. In fact, Sweden nominated Greta Thunberg for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.

Greta Thunberg and her rally in Bristol

According to Sky News, the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg will arrive in Bristol to take part in a “Youth Strike 4 Climate” march through the city center on Friday.

Those in authority are "unable to accurately predict how large this event will be." The basis for this is a joint statement from Bristol City Council and Avon and Somerset Police. Those attending the protest should be prepared to face problems with toilet facilities, water, and public transport. Incidentally, Greta took the opportunity to meet Malala Yousafzai at Oxford University. Malala won the Nobel Peace prize in 2014. She, like Greta, is a gutsy young woman.

The agenda of Greta Thunberg

Greta is just a 17-year-old but she is trying to wake the world up from slumber. The climate activist is a teenager with a vision.

She has traveled to different countries to pass on the message that saving the world from destruction is in our hands. Greta Thunberg has used strong words while addressing global leaders to convey her feelings. Some have appreciated her courage, others have ignored and even criticized her - but she remains undaunted.