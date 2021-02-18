As expected, the first Nintendo Direct broadcast for 2021 is on its way and it's a pretty lengthy one - clocking in at 50 minutes. The last Direct Mini for 2020 left many Nintendo Switch console owners a little unsatisfied but this one was loaded with even more surprises. Unfortunately, there's still no word on "Metroid 4" but the biggest surprise of them all at the end is sure to tie many over.

The livestream

The recap

Pyra and Mythra join "SSBU" - That's right. "Xenoblade Chronicle's" Pyra and Mythra will be joining the roster of "Super Smash Bros Ultimate" sometime in March.

"Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout" - The popular battle royale platformer will be coming to Nintendo Switch in Summer 2021.

"Outer Wilds" - Imagine having only 22 minutes to venture out into space for critical resources and information before a supernova wipes everyone out, though it's all part of a time loop. That's the "Outer Wild" in a nutshell and it's coming to the Switch this Summer.

"Famicom Detective Club" remakes - Nintendo has announced that both "Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir" and "Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind," two classic murder mystery games from the "Famicom" era are getting remakes for the Switch. They are scheduled for release on May 14 but pre-orders start today.

"Samurai Warriors 5" - The latest entry in the 1 vs 1000 combat franchise will be invading the Nintendo Switch this Summer. The game is set in Japan's Sengoku period and will focus on the war and attrition between the historical figures Nobunaga Oda and Mitsuhide Akechi.

"Legend of Mana" remastered - Return to the world of Fa'Diel after twenty long years in this HD remastered edition of a popular RPG. The new journey begins on June 24.

"Monster Hunter Rise" dated - A new trailer for the upcoming "Monster Hunter Rise" showcases the various beasts players will need to hunt and the insane tactics employed including fighting fire with fire. The hunt begins on March 26.

"Mario Golf: Super Rush" - Mario golf is back and is coming to the Switch. New features like a shot gauge, scanner, and motion controls will help players to sink those annoying holes. There's also a story mode starring Miis. Get ready to tee off on June 25 or pre-order today.

"Tales from the Borderlands" - The point n click tie-in to the popular role-playing shooter franchise will finally make its way to the hybrid console on March 24.

"Capcom Arcade Stadium" - The greatest collection of arcade classics from Capcom is also coming to the Switch. Players can rewind gameplay adjust difficulty and speed and choose from several display options with each game.

"Stubbs the Zombie" - This classic open-world reverse horror game is finally shambling its way to Nintendo's console on March 16.

"No More Heroes 3" dated - We finally got a good look at what Travis Touchdown will be up to in the third installment to the popular hack-n-slash. Travis will be going up against invading aliens instead of assassins this time around. It finally goes down on August 27.

"Neon White" - From the creator of "Donut County" comes a new game that involves terminating demons in heaven. It's a colorful, lighting fast first-person action platformer that won't be available until Winter 2021.

"DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power" - The popular animated show is getting its own game on Switch in the form of an open-world beat-em-up. Players can explore, shop, and attend school while juggling superhero work and keeping the secret identities of their favorite superheroines safe. It will launch on June 4.

"Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition" - The popular 8 vs 8 multiplayer game is coming to Switch with a Complete Edition.

“Animal Crossing” and "Super Mario" collide - Nintendo has announced a new update for “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” that brings "Super Mario" themed items to the island including costumes, warp pipes, and more, starting Feb 25.

Project Triangle Strategy - From the same team that brought the world "Octopath Traveller" comes a new tactical RPG that seems to run in the same vein. A demo is already available but the main game won't be released until 2022.

"Star Wars Hunters" - A new free-to-play Star Wars game was announced for the Switch; a competitive online third-person shooter set between Episodes 6 and 7. It will be available later this year.

"Knockout City" - EA and Velan Sports are putting a spin on dodgeball with Knockout City. This is an online multiplayer-driven third-person shooter with quirky characters, customization, and abilities. It will launch on May 21.

"World's End Club" - Nintendo has announced that "World's End Club" is making its way to the Switch on May 28. This game from the same creators of “Danganronpa” is a side-scroller where players control members of a ragged tag group of students forced to play a dangerous game to survive in a post-apocalyptic Japan.

"Hades" physical release - The critically acclaimed, award-winning dungeon crawler is getting a physical copy with some extras thrown. These include a PC download code for the official soundtrack and colored character compendium. it will be available on March 19.

"Ninja Gaiden Master Collection" - Koei Tecmo is bringing three of its "Ninja Gaiden" games to Switch with a collection. These include "Ninja Gaiden Sigman," "Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2," and "Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge." The collection will be available on June 10.

"Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity" Expansion Pass - Nintendo has announced a Battle Pass for "Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity" that will come with two waves of added content. The first drops in June while the second later in November.

"The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD" - The Wii/Wii U classic title is getting HD remastered visuals, improved motion controls, and themed Joy-Con controllers. It will launch on July 16 and pre-orders are already up.