“Fortnite: Battle Royale’s” v15.20 update is about to drop, and it looks like another one of those Icon Series will be finally introduced. New leaks also suggest the upcoming skin’s duration on the item shop.

Grefg's 'Fortnite' skin reveal smashing Twitch records

The Spanish “Fortnite” streamer Grefg is making gaming headlines late as he just revealed his very own skin in the BR shooter. This resulted in a surge in his concurrent viewers that ultimately smashed the current Twitch record of 1.1 million (ELEAGUETV) as his stream peaked at 2.4 million viewers at one point.

This has been confirmed by Twitch themselves as congratulatory messages from fellow “Fortnite” content creators came pouring in.

Known gaming insider Rod Breslau has put together the top 15 Twitch and YouTube streams, and you guessed it, Grefg’s on top of it. Per his analysis, Breslau observed that Spanish streamers dominated half of the list, adding that the streaming community in that part of the world was just enormous. Further, he also tweeted that “no one is coming close to his peak anytime soon except the other Spanish streamers Auronplay, Rubiu5, and Ibai."

The details

As for Grefg’s Icon Series skin, it came alongside those three floating black orbs that are believed to be the back bling of the set, a game controller for the pickaxe, and an emote. Another variant of the upcoming “Fortnite” skin was also unveiled as it comes in red with the skin’s tattoo giving that yellow glow.

There’s even a clip of Grefg reacting to the emote that’s included on the set, and it’s pretty evident that the streamer’s pretty hyped about it.

According to the “Fortnite” YouTuber The Camping Rusher, Grefg was supposed to show his Icon Series skin. However, it may well seem that Epic Games noticed the massive number of concurrent viewers that they allowed the Spanish streamer to reveal more from the set.

As of writing, it has yet to be determined how much the new Icon Series skin will be. A tweet from known “Fortnite” dataminer @iFireMonkey claims that the skin will be priced at around 2,000-3,000 V-Bucks. Another leaker - @NicknameSC, tweeted that the Grefg set will only be made available in the Item Shop for only four days after it was released.

Tourney for the skin

In a follow-up tweet, the former stated that both the skin and back bling are reactive and released to “Fortnite” this January 16 at 7 P.M. EST. He even mentioned a tournament on January 14 and 15 dubbed “Floor is Lava,” where participants will have the opportunity to get the Icon Series skin for free.

What do you think of Grefg’s “Fortnite” Icon Series set? Is it a cop or a drop? Will you be joining the tourney for this new skin?