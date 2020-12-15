As of writing, “Fortnite’s” 15.10 update is about to drop and as always, data miners are at it again scraping the game files to see what’s new. If the recent leaks are anything to go by, it looks like the Marvel crossover with the BR shooter is not yet over.

More Marvel in 'Fortnite'

Leakers ShiinaBR (@ShiinaBR) and Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) were among the first to roll out the intel that the Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and even the supervillain known as the Taskmaster are coming to “Fortnite.” This alongside some screenshots of the mentioned Marvel characters. Further, Shiina claims that these Marvel characters will be part of the so-called “Marvel: Royalty & Warriors” set.

Per the description, it states, “warriors can be formed for any reason, whether it be a king’s responsibility, a soldier’s duty or a hired gun’s price.”

A Wakanda Forever emote was also dug up by the data miners, including a set of challenges with the same name. The leaker also mentioned of a couple more upcoming challenges namely “Operation Snowdown” and “The Spy Within” challenges.

DC's Green Arrow

An equally popular DC hero is also set to enter the “Fortnite” fray as it was discovered that the Green Arrow might be a part of the game’s Fortnite Crew skin. The screenshot also shows the upcoming skin’s backbling and pickaxe.

The leaker wasn’t able to disclose as to when the above-mentioned skins would go live in “Fortnite” BR. It is pretty certain, however, that the community will not wait that long for these cosmetics to be officially introduced in-game.

Green Arrow will be the next Fortnite Crew skin! (via @arusaurZ_YT) pic.twitter.com/fh5tzJVhfb — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 15, 2020

The “Fortnite” dataminer was also able to leak 12 more skins that will be added to the game, not to mention that some of them will be made available as part of the new bundles:

Hedron

Iso

Machinist Mina

Holly Striker

Mr. Dappermint

Karve

Snowbell

Cozy Jonesy

Snow Drift

Snowheart

Blinky

and Frost Broker

Other cosmetics – backblings, gliders, music packs, wraps, emotes, and pickaxes were also found.

These are likely to arrive on a later date, though, according to Dexerto, there’s also a possibility that some of them might not even be released as the “Fortnite” community noticed it numerous times.

All new skins! pic.twitter.com/tfOiNXZFUT — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 15, 2020

'Fortnite's' Aim Assist

Prior to these recent leaks, another leaker known as Mang0e (@Mang0e_) tweeted that Epic Games “is working on a new Aim Assist/Targeting.” The dataminer explained that within “Fortnite’s” 15.00 patch, there’s a plugin dubbed “TargetingSystem” that was being added.

Per its description, it states, “Generic Targeting System to be used for gameplay. Abilities/Aim Assist/etc.” With that in mind, the leaker is keeping his fingers crossed that this alleged Aim Assist rework would help improve the state of the current system.

Mang0e also revealed that the developer is working on a new feature that according to him will display a minigame while loading into “Fortnite.” He claims that it will be enabled by default and is a bit worried that it might affect the game’s loading time.