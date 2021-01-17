“Fortnite: Battle Royale’s” v15.20 update is well underway as data miners went on a mad dash to see what’s in store for them within the game files. Aside from the skins and other types of cosmetics that usually get leaked. Leakers have sometimes come across other stuff that is likely to be rolled out in the game in the near future. One of them is the weapon mod feature.

More on 'Fortnite' weapon mods

One of the known “Fortnite” data miners – HYPEX (@HYPEX) recently tweeted some additional info regarding the yet to be released feature. According to the dataminer (provided that these intel are spot-on):

Players “can add the mod and drop it anytime ” adding that it’s “planned to be an item.”

Weapons will be having multiple slots for these mods.

HYPEX also tweeted a screenshot of what could be a string of coding that may well seem to suggest that “Fortnite BR” players can save the weapon mod that they’ve created.

We’ll just have to wait and see if Epic Games will be pushing through with it since not all information within the game files gets the chance to see the light of day.

About a month ago, HYPEX tweeted something about the developer working on a so-called “new weapons mechanic.” Further, the “Fortnite” dataminer explained that these “weapon mod slots” seem to give weapons either abilities or attachments.

Codename: Typhoon

Another dataminer – Mang0e (@Mang0e) - also posted over on Twitter claiming that a new crossover skin codenamed “Typhoon” is soon to arrive in “Fortnite BR.” If the screenshots on the tweet are anything to go by, the yet to be released skin will be female and might have these reactive styles.

It was also noted by the leaker that the portal from where the skin is supposed to come out seems to have a “custom flicker effect” on it.

With that in mind, there are speculations among “Fortnite” players as to who this crossover character will be. There are some who believe that it will be the Lara Croft skin from the “Tomb Raider” game franchise while there are those who believe that it’s going to be Samus from “Metroid.”

On returning vehicles in 'Fortnite'

Emerging “Fortnite” leaker known as FNBRUnreleased also did some digging within the game files and stumbled upon some information hinting at the return of some of the classic vehicles in the BR shooter.

Per the tweets, Epic could be recommissioning the Golf Cart, Hoverboards, and Ballers into the game. The dataminer went on stating that every player in the “Fortnite” community will be having a field day with such information given that these are true.

As always, “Fortnite” folks should be wary of these leaked details since these have yet to be confirmed by Epic Games.

Until then, chew on these with some extra salt.