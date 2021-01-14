The “Destiny 2” community is pretty much well-aware about the so-called secret Trostland tunnel in the European Dead Zone as it can only be accessed with the help of the Hawkmoon Exotic. It looks like another secret has been found, though, this time through a glitch as it allows players to locate those invisible Hawkmoon birds.

'Hawkmoon birds' in 'Destiny 2'

The YouTube channel Scant Radical98 stumbled upon this visual glitch as these invisible avians are just chillin’ just outside of The Sludge. If the above-mentioned tunnel can be opened using the Hawkmoon, this one can be done by simply equipping the Trinity Ghoul Exotic Bow.

It may well seem that a lot of these secrets are scattered in “Destiny 2” and it’s only a matter of time before Guardians figure them out.

The secret tunnel in EDZ

As for the secret tunnel in Trostland, it was first discovered by another “Destiny 2” YouTuber named robot calus. According to him, he noticed that the warp barrier around the tunnel disappeared after the reset a couple of days back. He also observed that the bricks of the fireplace showed hitmarkers when being shot at. For the heck of it, the player tried shooting it with charged Hawkmoon and was surprised that it broke open. Inside of it, some interesting stuff can be found including a laptop that is likely to be part of an upcoming mission.

In line with this, there’s also a nifty-looking ship that was recently discovered and it got the same feathery design as that of the Exotic hand cannon.

Also, it’s quite noticeable that the vehicle’s back is also similar to Hawkmoon’s.

3.0.2 update preparations

Now, Bungie, on the other hand, tweeted that there will be a background maintenance today at 10 A.M. PST and no downtime is expected. They also noted that this is in preparation for the 3.0.2 update that will be rolled out on January 19.

Tomorrow (January 14) at 10 AM PST (1800 UTC), Destiny 2 will undergo background maintenance. No downtime is expected.



This will prepare us for Update 3.0.2 releasing on January 19.



For more info: https://t.co/Ocy0lEVMfq — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) January 13, 2021

Another “Destiny 2” content creator – Luckyy 10P – pointed out that the game’s new season won’t go live until the ninth of next month, hence wondering as to why there will be an update on the 19th.

He believes that this game tweak could be for the Hawkmoon adding that we could be finally seeing the weapon’s random rolls after the said patch. Of course, these were just assumptions by Luckyy.

Reddit user bon123lk posted over on the Raid Secrets subreddit speculating about the possibility of either Bungie introducing a new Exotic or the much-awaited random rolls for the Hawkmoon.

This after he looked through some of the Triumphs and noticed that there are still two secret Triumphs for the seasonal title. These two can be found on the Exotic quests tab making him believe that the developer will be revealing a couple more surprises before “Destiny 2’s” Season of the Hunt ends on February 9.