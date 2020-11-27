"Fortnite: Battle Royale" Chapter 2 Season 4 will soon reach its conclusion as Galactus slowly emerges from the water and paves his way towards the Island. While there are still a few days left until the season officially ends, a very convincing 'Fortnite' Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle pass leak has gone viral on the internet and it seems like Epic Games is taking their partnership with Disney to the next season as well.

'Fortnite' The Mandalorian skin and Baby Yoda

If you're a fan of "The Mandalorian" show then there's no doubt that you've wanted "The Child AKA Baby Yoda" as back bling in "Fortnite: Battle Royale." Dataminers discovered the Battle pass thumbnail after it was accidentally uploaded by Epic Games which revealed Din Djarin as the premier outfit alongside two other Battle pass skins.

The character on the left looks like a high-tech armor-clad human, while the skin on the right side looks similar to a Bandolier.

There has already been a "Fortnite" and "Star Wars" crossover which featured mainstream characters such as Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren and had an impressive in-game event as well. Donald Mustard, the creative director at Epic Games, already mentioned that Marvel isn't going anywhere from the "Fortnite" universe any time soon. Because "Star Wars" and Marvel have some business ties, it makes sense that Epic Games would want to continue this partnership.

Epic Games 'Fortnite' and Disney Partnership

It is essential to point out that this leak surfaced days after Epic Games announced that "Fortnite" players will be able to get up to 2 months of Disney+ subscription when they make real money in-game purchases. Disney+ currently streams the latest episodes of "The Mandalorian" each week.

It’s time to power-up with @DisneyPlus!



From now through Dec 31, 2020, get up to 2 months of Disney+ on us when you make any real money purchase in-game. New Disney+ subscribers aged 18+ only. Select countries only, offer varies by country.



More: https://t.co/QdVhx4cPG9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 11, 2020

"Fortnite" has also launched its own subscription service called "Fortnite Crew" which is a monthly subscription that offers seasonal Battle pass, 1000 V-Bucks each month, and an exclusive outfit bundle with matching accessories.

The Mandalorian Overview

For those who are not familiar with "The Mandalorian," it is the story of a bounty hunter named Din Djarin AKA Mando which takes place in the "Star Wars" universe some years after the events of "Return of the Jedi." Mando was rescued by the Mandalorians during the Great Purge and was taken as a foundling. During his quests, Mando comes across a job in which he is tasked with rescuing The Child and delivering it to a client. Later on, it is revealed that the client had ties with the former Galactic Empire. Season 2 of the show currently airs on Disney+ and will debut a well-known Jedi from the series, Ahsoka Tano, for the first time in a live-action series.