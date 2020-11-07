Activision and Infinity Ward have turned "Call of Duty: Warzone" into one of the most popular Video Games of 2020. The battle royale title has gotten millions of players in just over six months, and it seems that the game will keep getting more and more popular. Thanks to its success, the battle royale mode will be implemented into the next installment of the series called "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War."

However, the video game is far from perfect. Aside from the heavy usage of cheats and hacks, players encounter many bugs that break the game. While the game developer is giving its best to fix these bugs and make the game better, it sometimes takes too long for it to be done.

The latest bug makes players invisible and gives them a huge advantage over their opponents, Dexerto reported.

The game-breaking Warzone glitch needs to be fixed

The latest "Call of Duty: Warzone" patch has brought several changes to the popular video game. One of the changes affects Loadout Drops and how they interact with players. The patch has changed Loadout Drops so they can no longer deal damage to players, which was a positive change. However, this change has its negative side as well, and while the negative side of it was not intended, it is still a huge problem for players.

Since players can no longer die to Loadout Drops, they are able to interact with them in several new ways. One of these interactions causes players to be completely invisible, which obviously gives them a huge advantage over their enemies.

To perform this bug, all players need to do is to call a Loadout Drop on top of themselves. They need to remain still while the loadout is dropping down, and after phasing through it, they will appear completely invisible to other players.

Many players, including popular streamers like TimTheTatman, have been able to reproduce this bug, and it is obviously a big problem.

By using this bug, "Call of Duty: Warzone" players can easily win games in an unfair way, so everyone is hoping that Infinity Ward fixes this problem soon. What makes the bug even worse is the fact that players can pilot helicopters while invisible, and they can function normally just like they would function without the bug.

Bugs in the game

Since the Warzone mode will be implemented in "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War," players are expecting that the game will be bug-free at some points. What makes this inclusion interesting is that the next "Call of Duty" game is developed by Treyarch, while Warzone and "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" are both developed by Infinity Ward.

"Call of Duty: Warzone" will remain a free-to-play title and will be receiving new content and new seasons, despite rumors that it will end.