"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" and "Warzone" have gone through several changes in the last few weeks. Season 5 of the popular video game was released on Wednesday, August 5, and it has brought a couple of big additions and changes. However, Activision and Infinity Ward have recently released another patch, further adjusting in-game weapons and balancing the gameplay.

The August 11 update includes balance changes for four different weapons as well as a couple of bug fixes. It's important to note that all of the changes included in the patch have affected both the Multiplayer mode of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" and the Warzone mode.

This was the first balance patch in the fifth season of the popular video game and we will most likely see more such changes in the future.

Weapon balance changes in the last patch

The FAL assault rifle was a relatively powerful semi-automatic weapon before the last "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" patch was released. However, it has received both a buff and a nerf with the update as its close-range damage was reduced, but it has become more effective at a distance. Right now, it takes two hits to take an enemy down from a distance or one headshot. On the other side, players now need to hit three shots with this assault rifle when aiming for limbs and lower torso.

Holger-26 is another weapon that was affected by the latest update.

The Light Machine Gun has been buffed with the August 11 patch as it has received an increased range as well as a faster aiming down sights speed. The ADS speed was reduced by around eight percent while the maximum damage range was increased by 12 percent. Considering that it is hard to control recoil from a long distance, the range buff is not really significant.

Bruen MK9 also had its range adjusted with the "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" patch. However, this weapon received a range nerf as its maximum range was decreased to 1,050 meters, a 36-percent decrease.

Finally, the M91 has been buffed as it now has a faster aiming down sights speed and increased damage from a close range.

The Light Machine Gun now aims seven percent faster while looking through sights and its damage is now 32, up from 31 before the update.

Anti-cheating patch?

Many "Call of Duty: Warzone" players are still not happy about what Infinity Ward and Activision have done regarding cheating. Considering that this is a free video game, it is not very hard to make a new account after getting banned. The video game developer has tried to combat cheaters by making them enable two-factor authentication, but it can be easily avoided as well. Hopefully, Infinity Ward will come up with a solution to prevent cheaters from playing the game.