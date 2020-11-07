Activision and Infinity Ward have released "Call of Duty: Warzone" in early March 2020, and ever since then, the video game has gained a lot of popularity. As of August 2020, the battle royale title has over 75 million players, and this number will most likely reach a 100 million by the end of the year. Thanks to its fun gameplay and realism, Warzone has become one of the most popular Video Games of 2020.

Infinity Ward has done a good job releasing new content to the game and will most likely continue to do so in the next few years. According to Activision, the popular battle royale video game will be implemented into "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War," which is the next game in the popular shooter series.

What makes players even more excited about the upcoming content is the leak that the game may get a completely new map soon, Dexerto has revealed.

New Warzone map is on the horizon

Treyarch will be the developer of "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" and the video game, that is coming out in just a couple of days, has been available for pre-order for a few weeks now. The good thing about the upcoming game is that players will be able to enjoy its Multiplayer mode while also being able to switch to the battle royale experience in Warzone.

Just like it was the case with "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare," players were shown a roadmap that reveals upcoming content. According to the first roadmap, Season One of the new game, including Warzone, will be released on December 10.

What makes this season so exciting is the hint that a new map will be added to the popular video game. Considering that the game has been out for almost eight months, adding a new map would make a lot of sense.

Other popular battle royale video games, such as "Fortnite Battle Royale" and "Apex Legends" have done their fair share of map changes and new maps, so we expect "Call of Duty: Warzone" to follow suit.

In "Fortnite," players are able to play only on the new map, while Respawn Entertainment had allowed "Apex Legends" players different maps through map rotation.

At the moment, there are no information on how the new map is going to look like, but it's definitely something many players have been asking for.

Adding a new Warzone map would be a fantastic way to kick off a new season after "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" comes out.

Next generation brings amazing things

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are going to be released in just a couple of days and players who get them will be able to do both cross-platform and cross-generation progress and matchmaking with the older consoles. Activision has made it clear that the new game will support progression on both older and newer devices, so players do not have to worry about losing their progress when switching to a next-generation gaming console.