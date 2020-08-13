Epic Games has achieved a lot of success with "Fortnite Battle Royale." Released in September 2017, the game will soon be three years old, but it's still just as popular as when it came out. The video game developer has managed to break numerous records and the base set of players has remained active, despite all the massive changes.

On August 13, the "Fortnite Battle Royale" creator announced big news for its players. V-Bucks, the premium in-game currency, can now be purchased at a discounted price. Epic Games states that this is not a temporary sale but rather a permanent decrease of a price.

Furthermore, "Fortnite" players have received a free pickaxe and they will receive free bonus V-Bucks as well.

The discount and bonuses

Every "Fortnite Battle Royale" player who logs into the game is going to receive the Shooting Starstaff Pickaxe for free! The pickaxe will automatically be redeemed and all players should receive it by Monday, August 17. In addition to this, everyone who has bought V-Bucks from July 14 to August 13 will receive free bonus V-Bucks. Players will receive 20 percent of their purchased V-Bucks from this period.

The V-Bucks prices have been discounted on PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Mobile players will have to choose the Epic direct payment option when purchasing V-Bucks in order to get the discount.

It is important to note that mobile players can still use Google Play Store and Apple App Store to pay for the premium in-game currency. However, paying with Apple or Google will not grant any discounts.

Epic Games has been trying to avoid payment processing by Apple and Google and now the company has finally managed to achieve it.

Both Apple and Google take a 30 percent cut from purchases, and by offering these discounts, Epic Games will make more profit by cutting out the middleman.

More information

It is important to note that only the players who have purchased V-Bucks from July 14 to August 13 will receive the bonus V-Bucks.

For example, if a player purchased 1,000 V-Bucks in this period, they will receive 200 more by August 17. Furthermore, creators will still earn the same amount of money from the Support-A-Creator program, which is one US dollar per 2,000 V-Bucks spent.

Epic Games payment processing is currently not available in all regions and currencies, but the video game developer is working on processing as many currencies as possible. For more info and updates, follow Epic Games' and "Fortnite's" social media accounts!